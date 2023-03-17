LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will host an interactive Beatles tribute with a full band and audience participation at 7 p.m. on April 1.

This “energetic and interactive” show utilizes the works of the legendary pop group in an innovative way.

The interactive evening starts with audience members filling out request cards in the theater’s lobby that include favorite memories or other thoughts associated with the selected song. Through these requests and memories, “Yesterday and Today” tells the audience’s story using the Beatles catalog.

The band, anchored by brothers — Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan — performs as themselves and leave the song choices completely up to the audience. The set list is created as the show happens, while the reasons the audience chose those songs make up the narrative for the evening.

Every show is different, every show is interactive and “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” aims to prove that the Beatles’ music truly is “the soundtrack to our lives.”

Tickets are $30 for individuals, $27 for seniors 60 plus and military, and $15 for students. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash between the hours of 1 and 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the theater’s second-floor administrative offices, at 315 N. Chestnut St.; or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to the performance.