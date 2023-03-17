Artworks featuring Robeson County Arts Council board members are on display at the new location set to open April 21.

Shown are Robeson County Arts Council Visual Arts Committee members Joy McGugan, left, Larry Cox and RCAC President Brianna Goodwin at the new RCAC headquarters in downtown Lumberton.

The Robeson County Arts Council will hold forums, exhibits and classes at its new location set to open on April 21.

LUMBERTON —The Robeson County Arts Council has found its new home in downtown Lumberton.

Residents of Lumberton and beyond got a first look at the space, at 507 N. Elm St., during a soft opening in conjunction with the Rumba on the Lumber festival.

“It was time,” said Jonathan Brewington, the RCAC board of directors secretary. “We secured funding, found our desired location, and made it happen. This was truly a team effort, and only the beginning for what’s to come with the Robeson County Arts Council.”

Larry Cox, who serves as the council’s Visual Arts Committee chair, said the council begin looking for a new home back in October and secured the space in January. It has been nearly a decade since the council has had its own brick-and-mortar location, according to RCAC President Brianna Goodwin.

“That limits the things the Arts Council can do when you don’t have a brick-and-mortar building,” Cox said.

Goodwin said one of the biggest selling points of the location was its accessibility.

“If the Arts Council is always moving here to there, people don’t know how to access the Arts Council,” Goodwin said.

Having a more accessible location will allow the membership to grow, Goodwin said.

“That’s our biggest thing, being able to build membership with classes,” Cox added.

The new location includes a lobby area where an exhibit featuring the works of Cox, Goodwin and other board members James Bass, Joy McGugan, and Jody Johnson, is now on display.

Goodwin said the exhibit is an introduction to the council and serves as a demonstration that the organization is led by actual artists.

“There’s been a lot more integration of artists themselves and creative people that are also doing arts admin which I think better serves artists across the board,” Goodwin said.

In addition to the lobby, the council headquarters includes storage and office space as well as space for classes.

“We have picture lighting and flooring to install and then we’ll truly be ready for our grand opening,” Brewington said.

A former grand opening is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on April 21, a day prior to the council’s annual Arts on Elm arts and crafts festival. The festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DIck Taylor Plaza, will include food trucks, live music, activities for children and local and regional artists selling and demonstrating their crafts.

“We are excited about the possibilities and plan to eventually have forums, art classes, studio space and workshops,” Brewington said. “We are fulfilling our mission day by day.”

Tomeka Sinclair is the features editor for The Robesonian. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.