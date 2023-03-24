RED SPRINGS — The board of directors for Mill Prong Preservation Inc. is inviting the public to join its Annual Meeting at Mill Prong from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 2.

The historic home is located at 3062 Edinburgh Road in Red Springs.

Built in 1795 by Scottish immigrant, John Gilchrist, and renovated by Archibald McEachern in the 1840s, this “jewel of Hoke County” aims to commemorate the Highland Scottish immigrant community that settled the Sandhills of North Carolina beginning in the mid-1700s.

The meeting will include a presentation by Jason Harpe on cemetery restoration. Harpe is the director of Cemetery Conservation and senior historian with Richard Grubbs and Associates.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the field of historic preservation and has worked on numerous projects involving the conservation and restoration of gravestones and monuments, and conducts cemetery conservation workshops for historical societies, churches, historic sites, and municipalities.

Tours of the house, cemetery, and grounds will also be offered to the public, as well as refreshments, found in the Keepers of the Hearth cookbook of traditional recipes. Additionally, books will be available for sale relating to the genealogy and history of Highland Scottish immigration in North Carolina.