Theater to debut ‘My Time To Shine Kids’

Addison Long sang “Listen” by Beyoncé in the Carolina Civic Center’s My Time To Shine talent competition held recently. This year marked Long’s eighth time competing in the show.This year marked Long’s eighth time competing in the show.

Addison Long, Jamison Smith, and Ja’Lisa Grate took the top spots in this year’s My Time To Shine talent competition, held by the Carolina Civic Center.

Addison Long performs as a small child in the Carolina Civic Center’s My Time To Shine talent competition. Now 16, she took home the top prize in the latest competition.

Addison Long hit the whistle note singing the song “Listen” by Beyoncé in the My Time To Shine talent competition. This year marked Long’s eighth time competing in the show.

LUMBERTON — Eight was the lucky number for Addison Long, whose time it was to shine at the Carolina Civic Center’s annual talent competition.

Long took home the first-place prize and was presented with a check for $1,000.

This was the eighth time the 16-year-old competed in the My Time to Shine Talent Competition, judged this year by Mary Ann Masters, Dustin Chapman, Tatyana Faulk-Frink and James Clark Jr. The regional talent show is staged like the television hit shows American Idol and The X-Factor.

Those who placed also included Jamison Smith, who won the second-place prize of $500, and Ja’Lisa Grate, who took third place, winning $250. Nora Blake was voted the People’s Choice and Andrew McBroom won Best Box Design.

Award sponsors included Katrina L. Brewington, SpeechFundamentals PLLC; Dr. Dalton and Jean Brooks; and Brianna Goodwin Art.

Others who competed in the talent show, hosted by JD Hill, are All I’m Askin’, Alaira Jacobs, Allison Radcliffe, Eric Chavis, Harmarnie Blanks, Chad Barnes, Morgan Oxendine, Michael Bertino, Keith Sowell, Zachary Oxendine, Danyelle Cotten, Sara Fox, Aaliyah Hunt, Ryley Floyd and Braeleigh Hunt.

“I have competed in the show for several years and all the contestants were really talented,” Long said.

The vocalist had the theater, Kendrix Singletary and Jonathan Brewington to thank for the opportunity and the “continued support in helping her realize her dreams.”

The Harrells Christian Academy student has a history with the historic Lumberton theater; a histpry that extends past the talent competition. Regular theater-goers may have seen her perform in the annual Robeson County Christmas Show. Her theater experience also includes playing the roles of Harriet in “Emma: A Pop Musical,” Little Red Riding Hood in “Into the Woods,” and Duffy in “Annie.”

She has taken on the role of Elsa in her school’s production of “Frozen Jr.”

Long has also competed outside of the theater. She placed second at the NC State Beta Convention in Solo, Duo, Trio Talent and in the Top 10 at the National Beta Convention held in Nashville, Tennessee.

During the My Time to Shine talent competition, Long performed her rendition of the ambitious ballot “Listen,” the lead song in the film “Dreamgirls,” performed by artist Beyoncé.

“I just recently started practicing my whistle note,” Long said. “So, I was really excited when I won.”

The whistle register is the highest register of the human voice, lying above the modal register and falsetto register. Other performers known to hit the note are Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Minnie Riperton.

“Over the last seven years I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing Addison’s creative [j]ourney and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Singletary, who is the talent show’s creator and director. “There was so much talent in this year’s competition, however, I believe it was her perfectly executed whistle tone that catapulted her from the group; ultimately landing her in the first place position.

“And it only took seven years to achieve, which is definitely a testimony of tenacity.”

Singletary said that over the years, there have been many children who have competed in the My Time To Shine Competition; all of whom were “very talented, just unable to take that top prize amongst seasoned adults.”

“With the exception of Tyrik Johnson-Lilly, who won the competition in 2018 at the age of 10, no other child has been able to claim the victory,” he said.

This is the reason Singletary has created the My Time To Shine Kids, a production that will debut in the Carolina Civic Center’s Mainstage Series, along with the original talent show “our patrons have loved for nine years.”

Tomeka Sinclair is he features editor for The Robesonian. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.