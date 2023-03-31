Spring is finally here, which means you can now read your books by sunlight later in the evening.

This also means we are getting closer to our Summer Reading Program. We have been working hard to make sure this summer will be a great one for library patrons of all ages, but we still have to wait just a little bit longer before an official announcement.

Other announcements include the continuation of our Book Club at the Lumberton Library.

We meet every first and third Tuesday of the month and each month has a different theme. April’s Book Club will be focused on biographies.

We will curate a list of biographies and if you would like to participate, you can choose any title to read from the list and members can talk about what they are reading at the meetings.

The list will include titles such as “Spare” by Prince Harry and “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy.

Even if you are not interested in joining the Book Club, these are excellent biographies that you can borrow from the library.

If you have been keeping up with the Oscars this year, you would have seen that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” received an Oscar for Best Picture along with several other categories.

The movie is an absolutely fun, thought-provoking, hilarious and heartwarming ride from beginning to end. If you have not seen it and enjoyed movies such as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse” then you should check it out, and what better way than to borrow it from the library? As long as you are over 18 and have a library card you can borrow that and up to four more movies from us at any time.

Something our staff have been working on is our readers’ advisory.

We love helping patrons find the right book for them but there are so many books and so many authors that keeping up with all of them is a job and a half.

Thankfully some of our staff have been working on Reader’s Advisory Bookmarks, each of which are dedicated to a genre and a list of authors that write in that genre.

If you like a specific genre like mystery or suspense/thriller, we can provide a bookmark that gives some authors to try out. All you need to do is visit one of our seven library locations and ask a staff member for a Readers’ Advisory Bookmark.

Finally, I would like to recommend a really useful tool on the library’s website. If you go to Robesoncountylibrary.org, then go to the Books and Media tab and select the Suggest a Title, you will see a form for requesting a book for the library to purchase.

How this works is if you see a book you want to read but we do not have that title, you can submit a request and we can try and purchase that title.

We cannot guarantee we will get every title, but it is very helpful for us to know what type of books the community is interested in and can help the library purchase great books everyone will enjoy.

If we are able to get the book, we will put you on the hold list. If you were the first to request it you will be the first to read it.

We hope to see you at the library

Patrick Parker is an Adult Services librarian at the Robeson County Public Library. He can be reached at [email protected]