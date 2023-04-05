GPAC to preview next lineup following show

PEMBROKE — The “Chicago” 25th Anniversary Tour celebration continues with its arrival at Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke scheduled on April 27.

The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for “Chicago” are on sale now, and can be purchased online at uncp.edu/gpac or by phone at 910-521-6361. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, UNCP alumni and students. For more information, call the ticket office. The show is sponsored by Robeson County Arts Council.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, “Chicago” is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as quickly be ripped from today’s tabloids.

The cast of “Chicago” features Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Jeff Brooks as Billy Flynn, Christina Wells as Matron “Mama” Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart, G.A. James as Mary Sunshine and North Carolina native Lincoln Belford as Aaron.

This hit musical is the winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, “Chicago” is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history — and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down.

Time Magazine calls it “A Triumph,” Newsweek raves “Smashing,” and Entertainment Weekly sums it up by calling it “Broadway’s Most Electrifying Show.”

“Whether you’re familiar with the popular film and have never seen the live version, or whether you’re looking to experience your first Broadway musical, Chicago doesn’t disappoint,” said Chad Locklear, GPAC marketing director.

“Chicago” is the final show of the 2022-23 Professional Artist Series. Attendees will get a special preview of the upcoming season.