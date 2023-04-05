LUMBERTON — Judge J. Stanley Carmical has been awarded the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award upon nomination by the Cape Fear Council and the Boy Scouts of America.

This award is granted to Eagle Scouts who distinguish themselves in their life’s work and who share their talents with their communities on a voluntary basis.

Judge Carmical has distinguished himself through his career in the legal profession and through continued service to God, country, and other people by following the principles of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Carmical has also met community service needs through voluntary actions.

Carmical was elected to the Robeson County District Court bench in 1989 after several years in private practice. He was appointed Chief District Court Judge in 2002 and held that position until being appointed to the Superior Court bench by Governor Roy Cooper in 2018.

The judge has been nationally recognized for helping to establish the family drug treatment court. He has also been recognized by Southeastern Health with its Lifetime Commitment Award and received the Program of Excellence Award from the North Carolina Council of Programs. Carmical is also active at First Presbyterian Church where he has served as an Elder and past Clerk of the Session.

Carmical received his Eagle Scout award from Troop 333 sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Lumberton in 1971. He is a long-time member of the Executive Board of the Cape Fear Council and was previously recognized by the Cape Fear Council, Boy Scouts of America with the Silver Beaver Award, the highest recognition for service to Scouting at the council level.

The Outstanding Eagle Scout Award was implemented in 2010 in conjunction with the Boy Scouts of America’s 100th anniversary. The local council in the territory of the Eagle Scout’s primary residence has responsibility for nominations. The National Eagle Scout Association Committee, as part of Alumni Relations at the Boy Scouts of America’s national office, selects recipients of this award.