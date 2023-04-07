LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council’s annual Arts on Elm event returns this spring to the Dick Taylor Plaza in Lumberton.

Held this year on April 22, the festival serves as an opportunity for local and regional artists and crafters to show off their handmade works and encourage Robeson County residents to shop locally.

This year’s event will feature activities for children, live music and food trucks beginning at 10 a.m. and until 3 p.m.

Prior to the Arts on Elm, festivities will begin at the newly located Robeson County Arts Council headquarters in downtown Lumberton.

On April 21, the council invites the public to view the new location at 507 N. Elm St. during a Grand Opening that will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The new location includes a lobby area where an exhibit featuring the works of Larry Cox, Brianna Goodwin and other board members James Bass, Joy McGugan, and Jody Johnson, are now on display.

