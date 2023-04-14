I’m sure I speak for a lot of people when I say that customer service, as we know it, is in decline.

Chances are that you recently had an experience that confirms this. It could have been a fast-food order done wrong, items left out of your grocery pickup, a long delay for online support, or the lack of a smile and a “thank you.”

I hate to say I’ve gotten used to it, but after some time I think my expectations just got lower, and I’m pleasantly surprised if I have a good experience at all. To be clear, there are still some exceptions, some generally nice people just trying to make a living. But I think we all feel like it could be better.

It became glaringly apparent to me about a year ago when I visited an auto dealership. While asking the salesperson questions about the vehicle, I heard “I don’t know” two times. I never wait for a third time, by the way. Once upon a time, this same salesperson would have simply said “Let me go ask my manager.” The response I got wasn’t good enough, so I took my business elsewhere.

It’s entirely different, however, when you’re in a service-oriented business, like a restaurant where smiles, courtesy, and good impressions are key to winning repeat visits. I don’t always need the warm and fuzzies to walk out feeling good about my transaction, but it sure does make me want to get that feeling again when I come back.

If you feel the same as I do, you’re not alone.

Wall Street Journal reported on a study done last year analyzing nearly 100,000 customer interactions with more than 200 companies. The average customer service score declined from the previous year while the number of poor-to-ok scores increased. Many blame the slide on supply chain issues, inflation, and unrealistic consumer expectations, but this is just part of the problem.

But here’s something that might surprise you. The decline in customer satisfaction isn’t as closely linked to the COVID-19 pandemic as you might think. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, things started going south years before. In fact, ACSI says customer satisfaction is at its lowest level since 2005.

On average, people are spending more time on the phone with customer service. This isn’t a new thing, but the waits are getting longer, and in some cases, this helps profit margins because some people just give up. And the companies know it.

According to one consumer report, the average time spent in a drive-thru increased by more than 25 seconds from a year ago to 382 seconds. Compared with pre-pandemic times, that’s nearly a minute longer. Order accuracy dropped to 85% from 87% in 2020. On top of that, thanks to the pandemic, more people visited drive-thrus than before, but restaurant labor dropped, adding to the existing issues.

The pandemic played a complex role in the deterioration of customer service quality. Labor demand and supply chain issues were one thing, but what was probably the most notable effect was the lack of soft skills displayed by service workers.

Forbes magazine says that professionalism, courtesy, empathy, friendliness, and attention to detail suffered in great part due to noticeable lack of human interaction during the pandemic. Listening attentively, being compassionate and understanding are important parts of the customer service experience, especially now as we move further from the social effects of Covid-19.

Unfortunately, soft skills take time to develop, they aren’t something one can learn on the job. To give this some perspective, consider the young sales associate at the register. While they may come off as uninterested and rude, they may simply be shy and anxious about interacting with strangers.

Employers who may be reading this, I’m not making it up. A cursory Google search will turn up a plethora of articles related to this. So, while you are interviewing and hiring new workers, consider this in your new employee training.

It’s also a good time for you and I to practice patience and a little empathy. Instead of being rude back, we might gently suggest to management that a little more on people skills may not be such a bad thing. Take advantage of those customer surveys too – not to be mean, but to offer some kind suggestions for employees to become more educated about their jobs, and more desirable to help their customers.

James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center. He can be reached at [email protected] or 910-521-6325.