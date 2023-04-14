FAYETTEVILLE — Mayday… mayday… the Hoodlins are coming. I repeat… the Hoodlins are coming.

The Hoodlins are taking Fayetteville under siege. They are mischievous. Full of madness. Completely out of control. One can see for first hand what the mania is all about at the “Hoodlin-ville Art Show” on display now through May 20 at The Arts Center in Fayetteville. The exhibit is free and open for public viewing.

The Los Angeles-based brand Hoodlin Mania produced by the BigFooters, LLC have unleashed these “cute, colorful, and cuddly” animated creatures throughout the art show. Don’t be fooled by what you see. The Hoodlins are hell-bent on a hostile takeover of the whole Fayetteville art scene. They are bold and destructive in nature. There are millions of them. In all shapes and sizes.

“My art is an expression of my passion for all things animated, cartoonish, and pop culture related,” said Brandon Dean Johnson, founder of BigFooters LLC and creator of the Hoodlins. “Through vivid colors, bold lines, and dynamic compositions, I’ve created the Hoodlins, which reflects the whimsical and vibrant energy I grew up loving. By combining the elements of animation and pop art, my BigFooter’s team strives to make the Hoodlin brand captivating. It is our hope that our artwork will spark joy and, one day, be enjoyed worldwide.”

A native of Fayetteville, Johnson is an artist, producer, and entrepreneur. His talents in animation have been showcased through Disney, Warner Bros, Dreamworks, and many other media conglomerates. His newest and biggest project has been creating the web series Ratchet Raychel along with the Hoodlin Mania brand. The Hoodlins are one of the many properties that Johnson has created through BigFooters.

Other Bigfooters include Nattanapat Jordan, Justin Babb andMatt Jordan.

Originally from Bangkok, Thailand, Nattanapat is an artist located in Los Angeles. She is experienced in conceptual art for animation with more than three years of total industry experience. Trained in figurative art and designs for entertainment, her skill set includes both traditional and digital mediums such as photoshop, procreate, clip studio and blender.

A native of southern California, Babb is an American painter, storyboard artist, and illustrator. His art has been previously featured by various galleries throughout Oakland and Minneapolis.

Located in Los Angeles, Matt is a concept artist and illustrator with professional experience designing animation and games. He also shares his skills and knowledge through teaching, hoping to inspire the next generation of creatives.

Despite their kooky ways, the Hoodlins appeared in the web series “The Ratchet Raychel Show” as the main characters’ sidekick. Now they have gone Hollywood taking center stage in various art shows, music projects, and marketing collaborations. This is only the beginning of their diabolical plan to take over the world.

For more information about the “Hoodlin-ville Art Show”, visit WeAreTheArts.com/exhibit.