RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council has reported a series of opportunities throughout North Carolina for artists of multiple genres.

Each opportunity is available to artists statewide. Further details on deadlines and how to apply can be found at the website: https://www.ncarts.org/opportunities/artist-opportunities.

Grants

— Rauschenberg Dancer Emergency Grants Cycle 8 application deadline is April 28. These are one-time grants of up to $5,000 to professional dancers, dancers who have had paid engagements since at least 2019, but don’t necessarily have performing as their primary career or source of income.

— The Hopper Prize is accepting entries for Spring 2023 artist grants. They are offering two grants of $3,500 and four grants of $1,000. The deadline is May 16.

— The Lewis Prize for Music — a creative arts philanthropy that invests in youth music programs to facilitate positive community change— is opening the application for its Accelerator Awards. Awards of up to $500,000 in multi-year support will be distributed to after-school and out-of-school music programs.

— South Arts invites applications on a rolling basis for their Professional Development and Artistic Planning Grants. These grants offer up to $1,000 to support artistic planning and the professional development needs of Southern presenters, programmers, or curators.

Visual Arts

— Cape Fear Studios has announced its 11th National 2D Competition. This juried competition is open to all artists, 18 or older, in the United States. The exhibit will be on display June 23 to July 25th in the Cape Fear Studios Main Gallery in Fayetteville. The deadline to register is April 30.

— The Town of Cary’s Public Art Program invites artists to submit proposals for GLOW, a temporary outdoor display of light and technology art installations on view in downtown Cary.

— Walker Art Studios has announced a call for art for Horsing Around. Visual artists working in all media are encouraged to apply by May 15.

— The North Carolina Botanical Garden seeks submissions of outdoor sculpture for the 35th annual Sculpture in the Garden exhibit. This year’s show will take place from September 17-December 3 at the NCBG display gardens in Chapel Hill.

— The North Carolina Botanical Garden is seeking proposals for exhibits of two-dimensional botanically-inspired art in their DeBerry Gallery for Botanical Art & Illustration. Artists may submit proposals for a solo show or group show. Proposals and schedule exhibits are reviewed on a rolling basis.

Performing Arts

—Hopscotch Music Festival invites submissions for music projects for a chance to perform at Hopscotch Music Fest 2023.

— IBMA World of Bluegrass culminates with a free two-day festival, featuring performances by 100-plus bands on several high-profile street stages. In addition, the StreetFest includes an arts market, an exhibit hall, masters workshops, youth performances, food and beverage vendors, and more.