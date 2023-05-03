•May 6

Horseman’s show: The Border Belt Horseman’s Show is 9 a.m. at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

•May 7

Museum concert: The Robeson County History Museum will hold a free concert featuring the Turkey Bowl Band of Brothers 2-4 p.m.

•May 12

CWD forum: A Chronic Wasting Disease forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Extension Center, 301 East Mountain Drive, Fayetteville.

Day of Caring: The Lumber River United Way Day of Caring will begin at 10 a.m. For information on how to volunteer, call 910-739-4249.

•May 12-14

Mother’s concert: Dale’s Melodic Mother’s Day concert will take place at Purple Door Studio theater in downtown Lumberton. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

•May 13

Comic show: A Toy and Comic Show will take place at 10 a.m. at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.

Faw festival: Inner Peace Art Gallery has planned a Food, Art and Wine Festival from noon to 3 p.m.

Farmers Market: The Robeson County Farmers Market opening will be held from 7 a.m. to noon.

Clean Sweep: The Lumberton Downtown Clean Sweep is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the parking lot of Adelio’s Restaurant.

•May 18

Alive After: Chairmen of the Board will begin the Alive After 5 concert series which will be at 7 p.m. at the Dick Taylor Plaza in downtown Lumberton.

Life performance: Charly Lowry will perform at 7 p.m. at Your Pie Pizza in Lumberton.

Ongoing

NAACP meeting: The Unified Robeson County NAACP meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the African Cultural Center in Lumberton.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.