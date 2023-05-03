FAYETTEVILLE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will host a community question-and-answer forum about Chronic Wasting Disease and North Carolina’s response to CWD on May 16 in Cumberland County.

The public forum follows the state’s first detection of CWD in a hunter-harvested white-tailed deer in Cumberland County and recent Emergency Powers enacted by the agency’s Executive Director Cameron Ingram.

The event will be held at the Cumberland County Extension Center, 301 East Mountain Drive, Fayetteville. Enter the building below the sign that says, “Agriculture Center” and go to the I.B. Julian Auditorium. It will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Registration is not required. Submit your questions for consideration at https://www.research.net/r/SN86BN3 by 11:59 p.m. on May 12. Questions will also be accepted at the forum.

Those who hunt deer in Bladen, Cumberland, Hoke, Harnett, Robeson, Sampson or surrounding counties are encouraged to attend. Co-host, Carolina Sportsman Magazine, will stream the event through Facebook Live and the agency will also share the live feed on its Facebook page for anyone unable to attend.

CWD is a fatal, transmissible spongiform encephalopathy, caused by abnormal prion proteins, that affect the nervous system of white-tailed deer and other cervids. For more information about CWD, visit ncwildlife.org/CWD.