RALEIGH — It’s that time of year. North Carolina youth and their families are invited to join in the fun of National Fishing and Boating Week, June 3-11.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and its partners will be celebrating with Free Family Fishing Events across the state in both May and June.

At these events, children will get a chance to enter their names into a raffle prize drawing conducted by the commission. The grand prize is a Unified Sportsman Lifetime License donated by Neuse Sport Shop in Kinston, which covers fishing inland and coastal waters and hunting in North Carolina. The second-place prize, donated by North Carolina Council of Trout Unlimited, is a Comprehensive Inland Fishing Lifetime License. Other prizes include fishing poles, tackle boxes, camping chairs and waterproof Bluetooth speakers.

The prize drawings will be held in early July. The two-lifetime license winners will be invited to a special presentation of their license by commissioners, and a celebration with the NCWRC staff, this summer.

“We owe big thanks to our friends at Neuse Sport Shop and Trout Unlimited for their continual support in National Fishing and Boating Week,” said NCWRC Operations and Program Development Manager Sandra Bridges. “Their generosity is yet again providing a lifetime opportunity for two young anglers to enjoy North Carolina’s greatest activity.”

At some events, local partners may also provide additional prizes or gifts for young anglers, as well as food or snacks. Some event partners are asking that you pre-register before attending, so please check the event list closely.

The NCWRC will stock fish at several of the sites ahead of time to elevate the experience.

For parents, guardians, families and friends: all National Fishing and Boating Week events will be covered by a license waiver, meaning anyone 16 years of age or older will not need a license to fish for the day. As a reminder, children under the age of 16 never require a fishing license.

“By giving those without a fishing license a ‘pass’ for these events, we’re hoping that moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandmas and grandpas — whoever is taking that child fishing — see the value in investing in a license for the future,” Bridges said. “Fishing is a fantastic family bonding activity.”