•June 3

All White Day Party – LAC. Come out and have a good time with the Lumberton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Tickets are still on sale for the event. General admission is $65. Tickets available on EventBrite: All White Day Party – LAC. 402 North Pine St., Lumberton.

•June 5

Initial EMT Day Course. The EMT course prepares the EMT student to provide prehospital assessment and care for patients with a variety of medical conditions. By Robeson Community College EMS Education. June 5 · 9 a.m. to June 14 at 1 p.m. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course prepares the EMT student to provide prehospital assessment and care for patients of all ages with a variety of medical conditions and traumatic injuries. Areas of study include an introduction to emergency medical services systems, roles and responsibilities of the EMT, anatomy and physiology, medical emergencies, trauma, special considerations for working in the prehospital setting, and providing patient transportation. GO HERE TO REGISTER: http://www.robeson.edu/ems then “CLICK HERE TO REGISTER” Contact Brad Lawson at [email protected] for more information.

•June 6

Robeson County Public Library Book Club: Meets 5-6 p.m. at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St., Lumberton.

•June 7-11

Beauty and the Beast. The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will stage its own production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, the Broadway Musical” June 7-11. Specific show dates and times are as follows: June 7, 7 p.m.; June 8, 7 p.m.; June 9, 7 .p.m; June 10, 1 p.m.; June 10, 7 p.m.; June 11, 3 p.m. Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

•June 8

Senior Artists Exhibit: The Robeson County Arts Council is promoting the Senior Artists Exhibit set for 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Visitors will enjoy Music by Jo Jo Hammond, a book reading by illustrator Kay Bradsher and author Teresa Watts and more. The exhibit will take place at 507 North Elm St. in Lumberton. The exhibit will also be open 1-4 p.m. on June 11.

Family Movie Night at Robeson County Public Library will be showing “Abominable” 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 101 N Chestnut St., Lumberton.

•June 12-16

Session 1 of Summer Stage Jr. at Purple Door Productions. Your young artists can join in the first and third Summer Stage Jr. sessions. Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/purpledoorprod/

•June 16

High Shool Graduations

PSRC Early College High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 26 in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium at Robeson Community College.

Traditional high schools within the district will hold graduation ceremonies on June 16 at the following times.

Fairmont High School will hold its graduation ceremony in the school’s gymnasium at 9 a.m.

Lumberton Senior High School’s ceremony will take place in the school’s gymnasium at 9 a.m.

Purnell Swett High School’s ceremony will be held in the school’s gymnasium at 9 a.m.

St. Pauls High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Givens Performing Arts Center at 9 a.m.

Red Springs High School’s ceremony will be held in the school’s gymnasium at 10 a.m.

•July 17:

Summer Theater Boot Camp: The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold its “Summer Theater Boot Camp” July 17-22. The six-day artistic intensive program, ending with a culminating revue for friends and family, will allow campers ages 8-16 to develop essential acting skills, participate in theater games and exercises, create and act out scenes through improvisation, dance/movement, music instruction, and audition prep/headshots, among other skills. Cost for the camp is $150 per participant. Scholarships are available and provided by a grant through Kiwanis Club of Robeson. To download and complete a fillable camp application go to the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. For additional information or questions, contact Jonathan Brewington at Jona[email protected] or by phone at 910-738-4339 Ext. 2.

•Sept. 29

The Givens Performing Arts Center on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s 2023-2024 Professional Artist Series begins with “The Beat Goes On,” a tribute to the living legend Cher on Sept. 29. Other shows include “Ofrenda: A Dia De Los Muertos Celebration,” “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” the 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza, “Smokey & Me,” starring Tony Award-nominee Charl Brown, The Sofia Bulgarian Orchestra , “STOMP” abd more. To see the entire season lineup and learn about other GPAC events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.

Ongoing

NAACP meeting: The Unified Robeson County NAACP meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at the African Cultural Center in Lumberton.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwoman Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

If you have an item for The Robesonian’s free calendar, send information about your event to Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].