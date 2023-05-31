LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold its “Summer Theater Boot Camp” July 17-22.

The six-day artistic intensive program, ending with a culminating revue for friends and family, will allow campers ages 8-16 to develop essential acting skills, participate in theater games and exercises, create and act out scenes through improvisation, dance/movement, music instruction, and audition prep/headshots, among other skills.

Along with professionally trained camp instructors, campers will be under the supervision and artistry of the camp director and theater resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, who brings national theater experience to the Civic Center’s stage.

The camp will culminate with a July 22 revue performed for friends and family.

Cost for the camp is $150 per participant. Scholarships are available and provided by a grant through Kiwanis Club of Robeson.

Sibling discounts are available and detailed on the application. Each camper must have a separate application on file. The camp capacity is limited.

To download and complete a fillable camp application go to the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

There are multiple ways to register.

– Download and complete the fillable camp registration form, and then email the form to the camp manager at [email protected]. Payment information can be included on the form.

– Mail payment and completed camp registration forms to Jonathan Brewington at the following address: 315 N. Chestnut Street, Lumberton NC 28358.

– Drop payment and completed camp registration forms (in a sealed envelope) in the theater’s side door mailbox (4th street side door) weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feel free to call 910-738-4339 when materials have been dropped off.

Over-the-phone payment is available by calling 910-738-4339, 1-5 p.m. weekdays.

The theater is planning its 2023-24 season, and will announce that schedule this summer.

For additional information or questions, please see the application or contact Jonathan Brewington at Jona[email protected] or by phone at 910-738-4339 Ext. 2.

Richard Sceiford, MPA, is the executive director of the Carolina Civic Center Foundation Inc. and Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater. Contact him by email at [email protected].