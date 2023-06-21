Some chopped new red tomatoes combined with sweet potatoes and seasoned with about anything you have a round the kitchen make a nice to a burger grilled on the patio grill.

LUMBERTON — Years ago when I was helping out a small daily newspaper in Blackfoot, Idaho — the potato capital of the world and home to the Idaho Potato Museum — I gained somewhat of an appreciation for what Bon Appétit magazine calls the “tuber that changed the world.”

This most loyal companion food is appropriately served with nearly every meat dish you can think of — meat and potatoes, burger and fries, the list goes on. For Thanksgiving, we enjoy garlic potatoes as a side to our turkey.

And, your kids will tell you that Samwise Gamgee of “Lord of the Rings” fame, illustrates the versatile potato, suggesting you can “boil ’em, mash ’em, stick ’em in a stew.”

And at Waffle House you can have your potato hash browns “smothered, covered, chunked, diced, peppered, capped, topped or my favorite: country style served with sausage gravy poured over the top.

Here in the Kennard home, we’ve got some dietary restrictions to help keep our — and by our, I mean my — blood glucose levels in check. And while the versatile potato isn’t necessarily Type II Diabetes friendly, I’m not ready to shun this valued staple of American cuisine completely.

So, here is one way I’ve found to enjoy one of my favorite foods almost guilt free.

Wash a couple of handfuls of new red potatoes and a medium sized sweet potato, chop them into equal portions and drizzle them with either extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil — or both. Sprinkle your cubed tater-combo with some seasoning salt or your favorite Mrs. Dash flavor (or a teaspoon-ish of fresh, minced rosemary). Then move them to a baking sheet and roast them in a 350-degree oven for a while, like 30-ish minutes. When they’re soft enough to poke with a fork, they’re done.

This side dish complements your grilled burgers perfectly. Enjoy.

