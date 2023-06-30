The inscription on the Ford’s Mill & Page’s Mill historical marker tells the story of development in the late 1700s.

It reads, “In 1792 Major William Ford built a dam at each end of Bear Swamp, creating a millpond and building a grist mill. This area was known as Ford’s Mill for many years. In 1870 Dr. C. T. Ford sold the property to his brother-in-law, Joseph N. Page, who soon opened a large general store. The community was renamed Page’s Mill, and in 1877 a post office was opened with J. N. Page as its first postmaster. After the railroad came through this area in 1900 the town of Page’s Mill grew from the mill, general store, and post office toward the railroad tracks. The town of Page’s mill was incorporated February 26, 1907. The Ford’s Mill/Page’s Mill community, part of Marion County since the county was created in 1798, became part of Dillon County when that county was created in 1910. It was renamed Lake View in 1916.

HISTORY YOU SHOULD KNOW

Pauli Murray Broke Barriers: On July 1, 1985, lawyer, professor, writer, and outspoken civil and women’s rights activist Anna Pauline “Pauli” Murray died.

Born in 1910, Murray grew up under the care of her aunt in Durham. In 1938, Murray applied to the University of North Carolina to study sociology. Her application, against state laws that required “separate but equal” institutions, garnered national attention. Her unsuccessful campaign for admission was the first time that she experienced a saying that she would repeat throughout her life: one woman with a typewriter constitutes a movement.

Murray was admitted to Howard Law School in 1941, where she experienced discrimination due to her gender rather than her race. She would later wonder whether her race or gender was the greatest obstacle to her career. Murray was a prolific writer. In 1951, she published State’s Laws on Race and Color. Thurgood Marshall called it “the Bible for civil rights lawyers.” Her second book, a biographical account, Proud Shoes, was published in 1956.

In 1977, Murray became the first African American female Episcopal priest in the United States and held her first Eucharist at the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill, where her grandmother had been baptized as a slave.

North Carolina’s 4-H Clubs Rooted in Ahoskie: On July 1, 1909, I. O. Schaub, a North Carolina State University researcher, organized the first Corn Club in Ahoskie. The club was eventually recognized as North Carolina’s first 4-H club.

The 4-H Club movement grew out of an effort from what was essentially the Cooperative Extensive Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Seaman A. Knapp, who worked for USDA, set up demonstration farms across the South during the late 1800s and early 1900s to convince farmers to diversify their operations and plant other things besides cotton.

Knapp saw the importance of getting youth involved early on his work, and he developed the Corn Club concept to teach boys the latest farming techniques on one-acre plots of land. His concept was quickly adopted by other agriculture leaders, including Schaub, Jane McKimmon and G. W. Herring.

The 4-H movement picked up more momemntum in 1914 after Congress passed the Smith-Lever Act, which more permanently established the Cooperative Extension. That in turn led to more personnel who were able to organize the clubs. The clubs also expanded to include livestock and crops other than corn.

Today, 4-H has more than 10,000 established programs across North Carolina and more than 7 million participants nationwide.

Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources