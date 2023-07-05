You won’t go wrong with your favorite steak and a variety of vegetables.

These loaded shish kabob skewer are ready to be marinated and cooked.

LUMBERTON — These shish kabobs can be cooked on the grill or inside the oven.

The Story

We’ve got a rule in the Kennard household: Mom doesn’t cook on the weekends. Consequently, the duty of feeding our small family of three falls to me.

Breakfast and lunch on the weekends is usually a “fend for yourself” meal — which means we eat a lot of Chocolate Marshmallow Mateys and peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches.

Saturday and Sunday dinners, however, take a little more effort on my part.

With that in mind, I thought I’d share another of my go-to dinners that is quick and easy and also uses a little less sugar than breakfast and lunch.

The Recipe

I’ve found that pretty much anything goes when you’re loading up a shish kabob skewer. Here’s how I do it:

Cut up a skirt steak into about 1-inch squares.

Add some sliced cucumbers, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers and banana squash, or whatever you like; maybe onions, mushrooms, eggplant, or whatever will stay on the skewer; you really can’t go wrong by experimenting a little.

I like to load up the skewers in a pattern using a lot of meat. Marinate your creation in Balsamic vinegar or soy sauce or some other dressing you have in the fridge.

Once they’re good and marinated, pop them in a 350-degree oven or backyard grill and wait for the magic to happen. A piece of foil below the shish kabobs will help keep your oven or grill cleaner.

They are done when the meat is cooked through, maybe 8-10 minutes.

Use a fork to remove the ingredients onto your plate and dig in.