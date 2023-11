Lexy is a 1.5-year-old friendly mixed breed female with a big personality. She can be nervous around new people but warms up quickly​. She loves to play with other dogs and we think she could be good around cats if properly introduced. She does well with kids. She has been spayed and is heartworm negative. Her adoption fee is $200. Call the Robeson County Humane Society at 910-738-8282 for more information.

Photo Courtesy Robeson County Humane Society