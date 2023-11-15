I know it’s early, and I don’t typically do New Year’s Resolutions, but I’ve got a pretty good idea for next year. I am going to stop making assumptions.

It sounds very random, I get that. A few years ago, I gave up using the word “amazing,” because, well, everything is just not “amazing,” and I felt like the word got tossed around too much. This is a little different.

It could be that I’ve become hyper aware of it, but in the past few months, I’ve heard it wrapped up in statements like “I just assumed that’s what she meant,” “I assumed that’s who he would vote for,” and “I assume you’re not feeling well…” First, let’s make a distinction between assuming something and presuming something. According to Britannica Dictionary, to assume – in the context I’m talking about here – is to “think that something is true or probably true without knowing that it is true.” In other words, we are taking for granted that we know something that we don’t.

To presume something is to make an inference. For example, if your streetlights come on every night at 6 p.m., then at 5:59 p.m. you can presume they will be on soon. At 6:01 p.m., you may assume that if they haven’t come on yet, they may not at all.

Assumptions can disrupt communication. When we assume something, sometimes our minds are already made up before knowing the details. Assumptions can also lead to expectations, which can lead to disappointment, which can leave us feeling bad.

The problem with making assumptions is that we are likely to believe they are true when, in fact, they may not be. We all do it. But why? Why do we make assumptions? We probably make assumptions because of our own personal flow of logic. Because of our imaginations, because of past experiences, because of wishful thinking. We do it because we don’t have all the information that we need, and our minds like to fill in the blanks.

How many times have we just jumped to conclusions because we’re so confident that our assumptions were correct? And how many times were we altogether wrong? One way to avoid getting egg on our face is to simply ask. Asking questions is the best way to avoid making assumptions. Instead of jumping to an assumption about how or why something happened, ask for details. Understanding goes a long way in preventing assumptions from turning into inaccurate conclusions.

Before we make assumptions about anyone, give them the benefit of the doubt. The older I get, the more understanding that I become. Was this person late because punctuality, to them, doesn’t matter? Or were there extenuating circumstances? Was this person rude to me because they’re a jerk or because they had a bad day? It’s better if we don’t assume anything and just give them the benefit of the doubt.

Patience is something I’m working on too. I used to get anxious waiting for answers and solutions, and sure enough, I made assumptions. With time and patience, many answers will reveal themselves without much help. We just have to wait patiently.

Our assumptions really say more about us than the people we are making assumptions about. And you know how the cliché goes…what does assuming make of you and me? was once advised to never expect myself from other people. What that meant is just because we hold ourselves to a certain standard, it doesn’t mean we can expect the same of others. Perhaps when we assume that someone behaves in a particular way, we’re just saying that we expect them to be just like us.

Making assumptions can lead to lazy behavior. When we make assumptions, we’re avoiding responsibility and making excuses. We’re not asking questions, getting information, and ultimately, we’re making ourselves look bad.

I leave you with this quote from the famous science fiction writer, Isaac Asimov. And while I won’t assume you know who he is, I will presume you’ll enjoy his insight.

“Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won’t come in.” ― Isaac Asimov

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Arts Center. He can be reached at [email protected].