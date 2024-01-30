Hello from your Youth Services Librarian, Robeson County! I hope you’ve had a comfortable start to the year, and that you’ve not abandoned too many of your New Year’s resolutions!

“Does anyone even use the library anymore?” This is, perhaps, the most common question any member of a library’s staff will ever encounter, be it from the public or even our own family.

The answer is, of course, a resounding yes! In fact, more than 60,000 of your Robeson County neighbors visited one of their library branches over the past year, a figure that represents almost half of the county’s population. Some 1,685 of these visitors got their library card, of those, almost 700 were children getting their very first library card! Altogether, those visitors checked out some 71,000 books, that’s almost 200 a day! We also saw nearly 9,000 DVDs and 1000 blu-rays borrowed from the library. Don’t forget our digital library! Last year saw almost 13,000 ebooks and audiobooks digitally borrowed, sent straight to computers, phones, and tablets.

Of course, it’s not just all about the books. If you need to use a computer, whether to look something up, do some research, apply for a job, check your email, do some shopping, or just need some WiFi access, we have you covered. In the last year, more than 10,000 of you have used our computers, spending a combined 417 days online, and 21,000 of you have used our WiFi, all for free! Even better, our fleet of lendable Chromebooks have been borrowed more than 300 times in the six months they’ve been available.

Don’t forget the kids. We are proud to say that our Youth Services staff read almost 400 stories to nearly 1000 children over the course of the year, and danced more silly dances, sung more silly songs, and made more crafts than we’ll ever admit. We had the opportunity to give away more than 600 books to children and our 1000 Books before Kindergarten participants read more than 5000 books! And, of course, saw more smiles and heard more joyful giggles than we could ever hope to count.

That is a lot of wonderful numbers, of which we are certainly proud. But we have one more number for you. Altogether, counting all of our lended books, movies, computers, audiobooks, and other resources we saved our Robeson County friends more than an amazing $1,750,000 dollars!

Happily, this year is already shaping up to be even better! We hope any of you that haven’t already joined the fun, and the savings, make a point of doing so this year. Just to tempt you all, make sure to join us Thursday, February 15th at 6:30 in Lumberton for the next in our visiting author series. Marni Graff will be joining us to discuss her books and “cozy English mysteries,” an always favorite genre. We also have our regular children’s storytimes, take-and-make crafts, and, of course, we are always receiving the latest and greatest titles for all ages and interests. Plus, we’ve already begun planning all the fun for this summer’s Summer Reading Program and Challenge. More than 1000 of you joined the quest last summer. We hope even more join us as “Adventure begins at the Library.”

Come join us Robeson County and find out why so many people are, indeed, still using the library!

Hugh Alderson is the Youth Services librarian, reach him by email at [email protected].