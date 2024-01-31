Pembroke musician takes home Christian Country Single of Year with ‘Jesus & a Woman’

Rob Cole displays the Christian Single of The Year Award that he brought home earlier this month.

PEMBROKE – Rob Cole’s music career has started rolling.

Last month, the independent Pembroke musician brought home the Christian Country Single of the Year award at the Carolina Country Music Awards for the song “Jesus & a Woman.”

“It meant a lot to me. I picked my head up, I guess, and kind of looked around to see where I was. I’m very thankful,” said the 33-year-old Evans Crossroads community native. “I still feel like I’m very young in this country music thing. I’m very thankful for the work I’ve put in and the progress I’ve made. And it’s paying off.

“Maybe I took a couple of days to kind of celebrate it with friends and family. My head is back down,” he said, “and I’m working on a little album. We’re going to keep pushing and see where we’re going from here.”

The awards ceremony was held Jan. 20 at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“It was pretty surreal,” he recalled Monday.

This was the second year in a row that Cole was in the running for a significant award. In 2022, Cole lost after being nominated for 2022 Songwriter of the Year.

But he rebounded with the win for “Jesus and a Woman.”

“I wrote it as a country song,” Cole said. “The essence of love – it really has a lot of Christian traits. It meant a lot to me. I’m still very founded on my beliefs and faiths. It means a lot.”

According to his online biography, Cole’s country music career found its footing approximately two years ago with the release of his single “Luckiest Man Alive.” The song earned him a nomination for Songwriter of the Year with the Carolina Country Music Association.

He then released “Jesus & a Woman” as a follow-up in 2023. His online bio states that it earned him a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year in Modern Country by the Josie Music Association of Nashville.

Cole cites Robeson County products Charly Lowry and Mark McKinny & Co. as influences.

“They’re pioneers for me,” he said of his fellow musicians.

Cole is a familiar performer in the area. He played live at The Credentials Social Club in Pembroke on Friday night, and on February 6, he’ll play a gig at Happenings on Elm in Lumberton. His upcoming concert itinerary includes three regional shows planned for North Myrtle Beach.

“I jumped into country music along 2021 and been kind of rolling ever since. Little by little,” he said, “ever since. I’ve been doing a country show, technically, since July of 2022. My first actual show was at the Lumbee Homecoming in Pembroke. I kind of went from there. I got some bookings and started rolling.”

Besides his routine dates at various restaurant and club establishments in Robeson County and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Cole performs for weddings, festivals and other special events.

He’s a modern-day troubadour who draws his fans and new listeners alike through a venue’s front door when’s he’s booked to perform.

Cole, who was a three-sport athlete at Purnell Swett High School before graduating in 2009, grew up on a little dirt road farm in the fold of a musical family. His father, the late Kenneth Cole, owned the Triple R Music store in Pembroke, and his mother, Lori Locklear Cole, sang Southern gospel before venturing into the country music field.

She played on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, her son noted.

Little by little, he said, music started to take over his life.

“She laid down those opportunities she had to raise a family,” he said of his mother. “That always sat well with me making that sacrifice with who I am today. I’ve been singing professionally – as far as country music – going on about three years. I was a worship leader for about seven or 10 years. I was at a church in Fayetteville called Covenant Love Church. Me and my wife kind of ventured back home to do some ministry at a local church that was getting started up.

“That’s where I kind of took the opportunity to jump into something I had wanted to do for a long time, and that was country music,” he said. “I’ve been kind of rolling ever since.”

