The Lumbee Homecoming’s AISES PowWow takes place at noon on June 6 in the UNCP Quad area.

The familiar beat of a drum circle draws visitors into the final day of activies of the annual Lumbee Homecoming.
The annual Lumbee Homecoming parade is planned for June 6 beginning at West Third Street in downtown Pembroke.
The Lumbee Outdoor Market takes place each day of the Lumbee homecoming at the LRDA Complex, at 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke.
A Vintage Car Show is planned for 11 a.m. June 6 at the UNCP annex Building Parking Lot.

June 29

8 a.m. – Helping Hungry Homes Food Giveaway – Pre-registration ReQuIRed – Sponsored by Smithfield Corp. Contact Caitlyn Chason @ 910-522-2137

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

9 a.m. – Lumbee Games – “Wrestling”- unC Pembroke auxiliary Gym.- Contact Person: O.T. Johnson @ 910-775-4116

10 a.m. – Bench Press Contest – LRda Office Complex – Sponsored by Stables Fitness – For more information call 910-668-5088

11 a.m. – Miss Lumbee Legacy Luncheon (CLOSed eVenT, By InVITaTIOn OnLy) Chancellor’s Residence – unC Pembroke

6:30 p.m. – Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Gala – Southeastern agricultural Center – Lumberton, nC (sponsored by LTnC)

June 30

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

3 p.m. – Ambassador’s Farewell Tea (CLOSed eVenT, By InVITaTIOn OnLy) Berea Baptist Church – Pembroke

6:30 p.m. – Annual Lumbee Homecoming Gospel Singing — Riverside Independent Baptist Church – 644 uS-74 aLT, Lumberton

July 1

9 a.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

1 p.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

6:30 p.m. – State of the Tribe Address – LTnC Boys & Girls Club – Pembroke, nC (sponsored by Lumbee Tribe of nC) – For Info call 910-521-9761

July 2

9 a.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

1 p.m. – Culture Workshops -PSRC Indian Resource Canter – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

6:30 p.m. – Little and Junior Miss Lumbee Pageant – unC Pembroke – Givens Performing arts Center, Pembroke

July 3

9 a.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

1 p.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

July 4

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

5 p.m. – Lumbee Games – “Tennis”- unC Pembroke aquatics Facility – Contact Person: Tony Chavis @ 910-521-6808

5 p.m. – Lumbee Games – “Pickleball” – unC Pembroke – Contact Person: Tony Chavis @ 910-521-6808

6 p.m.- 11 p.m. – Summer Jam Outdoor Concert — Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park (sponsored by The Town of Pembroke) – For info call 910-521-9758

July 5

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market —- next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

9 a.m. – Lumbee Games — “Basketball (3 on 3)”- unC Pembroke auxiliary Gym – Contact Person: Tony Chavis @ 910-521-6808

6:30 p.m. – Teen and Miss Lumbee Pageant – unC Pembroke – Givens Performing arts Center

July 6

6:30 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk – Southeastern Fitness Center, Pembroke — Run/Walk (coordinated by Kiwanis Club of Pembroke) – For info call 910-827-1005

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

10 a.m. – Annual LRDA Lumbee Homecoming Parade — West Third Street – Pembroke – For info contact Ron Freeman at 910-522-2136

11 a.m. – Lumbee Ambassador Reception – PSRC Indian Resource Center – Pembroke – 818 W. Third St. Pembroke, nC – Open to the Public

11 a.m. – Vintage Car Show – unC Pembroke annex Building Parking Lot – Contact Mr. Buddy dial @ (910) 733-5000

11 a.m. – Ring Warriors Carolina Pro Wrestling – next to LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road – Free admission and open to the public.

12 p.m. – AISES Pow-Wow – unC Pembroke Quad area (sponsored by american Indian Science and engineering Society of unCP)

1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. -Audio/Bike Show – unCP Thomas School of Business Parking Lot – Contact: Mr. Lee Maynor @ (910) 536-5319

2 p.m. – All Veteran Parachute Team Sky Show – Landing site behind LRda Office Complex – Pembroke

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. -Lumbee Games – “Corn Hole Tournament” – unC Pembroke auxiliary Gym

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – LRDA Annual Outdoor Gospel Sing – in front of the LRda Complex Building – 636 Prospect Rd. Pembroke

9:30 p.m. – Annual Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show – LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Rd., Sponsored by the Town of Pembroke

