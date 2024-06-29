A week of traditional events begin in Pembroke

A Vintage Car Show is planned for 11 a.m. June 6 at the UNCP annex Building Parking Lot.

The Lumbee Outdoor Market takes place each day of the Lumbee homecoming at the LRDA Complex, at 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke.

The annual Lumbee Homecoming parade is planned for June 6 beginning at West Third Street in downtown Pembroke.

The familiar beat of a drum circle draws visitors into the final day of activies of the annual Lumbee Homecoming.

June 29

8 a.m. – Helping Hungry Homes Food Giveaway – Pre-registration ReQuIRed – Sponsored by Smithfield Corp. Contact Caitlyn Chason @ 910-522-2137

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

9 a.m. – Lumbee Games – “Wrestling”- unC Pembroke auxiliary Gym.- Contact Person: O.T. Johnson @ 910-775-4116

10 a.m. – Bench Press Contest – LRda Office Complex – Sponsored by Stables Fitness – For more information call 910-668-5088

11 a.m. – Miss Lumbee Legacy Luncheon (CLOSed eVenT, By InVITaTIOn OnLy) Chancellor’s Residence – unC Pembroke

6:30 p.m. – Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Gala – Southeastern agricultural Center – Lumberton, nC (sponsored by LTnC)

June 30

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

3 p.m. – Ambassador’s Farewell Tea (CLOSed eVenT, By InVITaTIOn OnLy) Berea Baptist Church – Pembroke

6:30 p.m. – Annual Lumbee Homecoming Gospel Singing — Riverside Independent Baptist Church – 644 uS-74 aLT, Lumberton

July 1

9 a.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

1 p.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

6:30 p.m. – State of the Tribe Address – LTnC Boys & Girls Club – Pembroke, nC (sponsored by Lumbee Tribe of nC) – For Info call 910-521-9761

July 2

9 a.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

1 p.m. – Culture Workshops -PSRC Indian Resource Canter – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

6:30 p.m. – Little and Junior Miss Lumbee Pageant – unC Pembroke – Givens Performing arts Center, Pembroke

July 3

9 a.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

1 p.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054

July 4

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

5 p.m. – Lumbee Games – “Tennis”- unC Pembroke aquatics Facility – Contact Person: Tony Chavis @ 910-521-6808

5 p.m. – Lumbee Games – “Pickleball” – unC Pembroke – Contact Person: Tony Chavis @ 910-521-6808

6 p.m.- 11 p.m. – Summer Jam Outdoor Concert — Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park (sponsored by The Town of Pembroke) – For info call 910-521-9758

July 5

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market —- next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

9 a.m. – Lumbee Games — “Basketball (3 on 3)”- unC Pembroke auxiliary Gym – Contact Person: Tony Chavis @ 910-521-6808

6:30 p.m. – Teen and Miss Lumbee Pageant – unC Pembroke – Givens Performing arts Center

July 6

6:30 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk – Southeastern Fitness Center, Pembroke — Run/Walk (coordinated by Kiwanis Club of Pembroke) – For info call 910-827-1005

9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke

10 a.m. – Annual LRDA Lumbee Homecoming Parade — West Third Street – Pembroke – For info contact Ron Freeman at 910-522-2136

11 a.m. – Lumbee Ambassador Reception – PSRC Indian Resource Center – Pembroke – 818 W. Third St. Pembroke, nC – Open to the Public

11 a.m. – Vintage Car Show – unC Pembroke annex Building Parking Lot – Contact Mr. Buddy dial @ (910) 733-5000

11 a.m. – Ring Warriors Carolina Pro Wrestling – next to LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road – Free admission and open to the public.

12 p.m. – AISES Pow-Wow – unC Pembroke Quad area (sponsored by american Indian Science and engineering Society of unCP)

1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. -Audio/Bike Show – unCP Thomas School of Business Parking Lot – Contact: Mr. Lee Maynor @ (910) 536-5319

2 p.m. – All Veteran Parachute Team Sky Show – Landing site behind LRda Office Complex – Pembroke

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. -Lumbee Games – “Corn Hole Tournament” – unC Pembroke auxiliary Gym

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – LRDA Annual Outdoor Gospel Sing – in front of the LRda Complex Building – 636 Prospect Rd. Pembroke

9:30 p.m. – Annual Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show – LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Rd., Sponsored by the Town of Pembroke