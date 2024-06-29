A week of traditional events begin in Pembroke
June 29
8 a.m. – Helping Hungry Homes Food Giveaway – Pre-registration ReQuIRed – Sponsored by Smithfield Corp. Contact Caitlyn Chason @ 910-522-2137
9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke
9 a.m. – Lumbee Games – “Wrestling”- unC Pembroke auxiliary Gym.- Contact Person: O.T. Johnson @ 910-775-4116
10 a.m. – Bench Press Contest – LRda Office Complex – Sponsored by Stables Fitness – For more information call 910-668-5088
11 a.m. – Miss Lumbee Legacy Luncheon (CLOSed eVenT, By InVITaTIOn OnLy) Chancellor’s Residence – unC Pembroke
6:30 p.m. – Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Gala – Southeastern agricultural Center – Lumberton, nC (sponsored by LTnC)
June 30
9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke
3 p.m. – Ambassador’s Farewell Tea (CLOSed eVenT, By InVITaTIOn OnLy) Berea Baptist Church – Pembroke
6:30 p.m. – Annual Lumbee Homecoming Gospel Singing — Riverside Independent Baptist Church – 644 uS-74 aLT, Lumberton
July 1
9 a.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054
9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke
1 p.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054
6:30 p.m. – State of the Tribe Address – LTnC Boys & Girls Club – Pembroke, nC (sponsored by Lumbee Tribe of nC) – For Info call 910-521-9761
July 2
9 a.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054
9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke
1 p.m. – Culture Workshops -PSRC Indian Resource Canter – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054
6:30 p.m. – Little and Junior Miss Lumbee Pageant – unC Pembroke – Givens Performing arts Center, Pembroke
July 3
9 a.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054
9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke
1 p.m. – Culture Workshops – PSRC Indian Resource Center – 818 W. Third Street, Pembroke – Contact dr. Connie Locklear @ 910-521-2054
July 4
9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke
5 p.m. – Lumbee Games – “Tennis”- unC Pembroke aquatics Facility – Contact Person: Tony Chavis @ 910-521-6808
5 p.m. – Lumbee Games – “Pickleball” – unC Pembroke – Contact Person: Tony Chavis @ 910-521-6808
6 p.m.- 11 p.m. – Summer Jam Outdoor Concert — Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park (sponsored by The Town of Pembroke) – For info call 910-521-9758
July 5
9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market —- next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke
9 a.m. – Lumbee Games — “Basketball (3 on 3)”- unC Pembroke auxiliary Gym – Contact Person: Tony Chavis @ 910-521-6808
6:30 p.m. – Teen and Miss Lumbee Pageant – unC Pembroke – Givens Performing arts Center
July 6
6:30 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk – Southeastern Fitness Center, Pembroke — Run/Walk (coordinated by Kiwanis Club of Pembroke) – For info call 910-827-1005
9 a.m. – Lumbee Outdoor Market – next to the LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road, Pembroke
10 a.m. – Annual LRDA Lumbee Homecoming Parade — West Third Street – Pembroke – For info contact Ron Freeman at 910-522-2136
11 a.m. – Lumbee Ambassador Reception – PSRC Indian Resource Center – Pembroke – 818 W. Third St. Pembroke, nC – Open to the Public
11 a.m. – Vintage Car Show – unC Pembroke annex Building Parking Lot – Contact Mr. Buddy dial @ (910) 733-5000
11 a.m. – Ring Warriors Carolina Pro Wrestling – next to LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Road – Free admission and open to the public.
12 p.m. – AISES Pow-Wow – unC Pembroke Quad area (sponsored by american Indian Science and engineering Society of unCP)
1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. -Audio/Bike Show – unCP Thomas School of Business Parking Lot – Contact: Mr. Lee Maynor @ (910) 536-5319
2 p.m. – All Veteran Parachute Team Sky Show – Landing site behind LRda Office Complex – Pembroke
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. -Lumbee Games – “Corn Hole Tournament” – unC Pembroke auxiliary Gym
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – LRDA Annual Outdoor Gospel Sing – in front of the LRda Complex Building – 636 Prospect Rd. Pembroke
9:30 p.m. – Annual Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show – LRda Complex – 636 Prospect Rd., Sponsored by the Town of Pembroke