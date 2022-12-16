“For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation.”

Ephesians 2:14 NKJV

As the Thanksgiving season draws to a close, one of the first songs I look forward to hearing the most is “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” I especially love the line that says, “It’s the hap-happiest season of all, with those holiday greetings and gay happy meetings when friends come to call, it’s the hap-happiest season of all.”

In my opinion, there is no happier time of year than Christmas. Holiday lights, Hallmark movies, hot chocolate, and “Home Alone”- all things are immediately romanticized in my mind. “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” while living in North Carolina… and so the stage is set for disappointment and discontent.

My dreams of hot cocoa and movie night with the kids go up in flames when the cocoa is spilled on the carpet; shopping for gifts sounds amazing until I’m standing trying to find the perfect LOL Tween doll while surrounded by strangers in an overcrowded Walmart toy section; and all those parties that I dreamt of attending, decked out in perfectly festive gear, begin to feel all the more obligatory instead of exciting as the time until the “big day” draws to a close. It’s in these moments that the “most wonderful time” begins to feel a lot more like the most stressful time of the year.

Yet, Isaiah 9:6 promises a different kind of Christmas. Isaiah writes of the “Prince of Peace,” and I find myself wanting to rest in that promise this holiday season- a Christmas ruled entirely by the “Prince of Peace.” What if Christmas was never meant to be about the hustle and bustle that our commercial culture promises will make this the “hap-happiest season of all?” What if the rush and the crush of shopping and events and dinners and Instagram perfect family pictures were not the epitome of this holiday season? What if we could truly rest in the “Prince of Peace” this Christmas?

Here are three ways we can walk in Christ’s peace this Christmas.

1. Make Time for Jesus Daily

Have you ever heard the saying, “you are who you’re with?” Often, our behaviors are strongly influenced by the people and ideas with which we surround ourselves. Perhaps you, like me, find yourself around lingering bad influences: my need for control, my desire to people please, and my reluctance to choose what is better by sitting at the feet of Jesus.

I suggest that whatever you find yourself doing this holiday season- buying and wrapping presents, driving to a play or hosting a gala event- make time to connect with Jesus. He is with you anytime, anywhere. When we choose to sit at His feet, our priorities realign and our stress will diminish in the presence of the peace He so freely gives to us.

2. Avoid the Desire to Make this the Best Christmas

Have you ever found yourself trying to create the “best Christmas yet?” From perfect Facebook posts, to perfect gifts, to the perfect Christmas dinner menu, we can spend so much of our season trying desperately to top each and every one of our Christmases past. It’s nonsense, really. We spend each Christmas the same as the year before- trying to top the year before that! Instead of trying to give each element of the season your undying devotion, why not embrace the things that are high on your list of importance while loosely holding onto things of little importance? Maybe opt for the goofy family picture instead of the perfect pose, allowing others a small glimpse into your life on your Christmas cards, or choose to read “The Night Before Christmas” for the hundred and first time to your kids instead of rushing them to bed to wrap the gifts perfectly. (That’s why they make gift bags, right?) Simply make one or two things- not 99 things- the “best one yet” and see if your stress can finally remain a thing of Christmas past.

3. Make Loving Others a Priority

In Becky Kiser’s book, Sacred Holidays, she writes, “there are families that practice every religious tradition you could fathom, and yet there is no love. In their attempt at setting apart [Christmas], they’ve removed the joy, love and every bit of whimsy.” 1 Corninthians 13:3 speaks of the idea that, in the midst of doing good, we can still miss out entirely: “If I gave everything to the poor and even sacrificed my body… but I didn’t love others, I would have gained nothing.” Don’t trade good for God’s best this season. While we all love Christmas lights, sweater weather, Hallmark movies, and a porch full of Amazon Prime boxes, do not allow the hit of endorphin to lie to you. There is no greater privilege than to pour out your love on those around you and there is no better time to give love to family, friends, and strangers than Christmas.