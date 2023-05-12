CHURCH EVENTS

Pentecostal United Holy Church, at 2300 Gavintown Road in Lumberton, will observe Mother’s Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Minister Lori Washington will be the guest speaker.

Sandy Grove Baptist Church, at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Lumberton, has planned a Women’s Day Celebration at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Speakers include the Rev. Linda Speed and Lethonia Barnes.

East Lumberton Freewill Baptist Church, at 101 Hollywood Dr. in Lumberton, will conduct a revival May 29 to June 2 at 7:30 p.m. each night. The Rev. Timothy Blackwell will be the guest speaker.

Lumberton Christian Care Center A host of services for those in need will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 at the Lumberton Christian Care Center at 220 E 2nd St, Lumberton. The center will provide fresh hot cooked meals organized by WellCare. Military backpacks with sleeping bags will be distributed to those in need. Suds of Love will provide hot shower. A washer and dryer for clothing and new clothes will also be available, hygiene kits will also be available. Cut My City, a mobile unit, will provide haircuts for both men and women. Robeson Health Care Corporation (RHCC)/AJ Robinson will provide health screenings such as HIV and STD testing, blood pressure checks and A1C screening.

Ongoing

Crown of Life Outreach Ministries, at 114 W. Blue St. Pauls, meets each Sunday for prayer at 10 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Every Saturday there is prayer at noon. There is Monday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastor Kenneth R. McAllister is the church pastor. For information, call 910-316-5712 or 910-774-6376.

Berea Baptist Church, located at 120 N. Odum St. in Pembroke, holds a regular grief share meeting each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Griefshare is a 13-week support ministry for those grieving the death of a loved one. To register visit online at www.griefshare.org.

Cornerstone Community Church, at 702 Dunn Road in Lumberton, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday worship at 11 a.m., evangelistic service every first and third Sunday at 6 p.m.; and children and youth meet every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Roosevelt Scott is the senior pastor.

Power in Prayer Ministry, a conference line prayer ministry, takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15 to 6:30 a.m. at any location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 to join in (ID number – 3390591#). The prayer leader is Sister Shelia Caviness-Branyon. Email a prayer request to powerinword@aol.com.

Refuge Christian Center, at 111 S. Railroad St. in Rowland, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Sunday Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Wednesday Prayer at 6 p.m. and Bible Study at 7 p.m. Rev. S. Lomax Bryant is the pastor.

The Fairmont Ministerial Alliance meets Every Third Saturday of each month at Jonesville Baptist Church, located at 327 Mill Branch Road, Fairmont. Breakfast is at 8:30 a.m. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. New members are welcome. Dr. Martine Spencer is the president.

Expanding the Vision of Kingdom Ministries, at 101 Industrial Drive in Fairmont, meets Sunday for Christian Living Class at 10 a.m., and for Morning Worship at 11:30 a.m. Bible Study is held on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Apostle Marcia Lassiter is the pastor. The phone number is 910-280-0509.

Tabernacle Baptist Church, on N.C. 711 in Pembroke, holds Sunday Worship Service at 9:45 a.m.; Sunday School at 11 a.m.; and Wednesday Bible Study, and Children and Youth Night at 7 p.m. The Rev. Randy Freeman is the pastor.

Bethany Christian Fellowship, at 307 S. Jones St. in Pembroke, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Rev. Charles P. Locklear is the pastor.

Deeper Truth Deliverance Center, at 6154 Wire Grass Road in Orrum, meets for Sunday school from 10 to 11 a.m., and Morning Worship at 11:30 a.m. Bible Study is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Rev. Cycachee Scott is the pastor.

Greater McKoy’s Chapel, Inc., at 284 Center Road in Dublin, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., and morning worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. Pastoral Sundays are second, third and fourth Sundays; and Deacon and Deaconess Day or Ministers and Christian Women’s Day are on first Sunday. YPCW is at 6 p.m. and Bible Study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Dr. Delora A. LeSane is the pastor.

Smyrna Baptist Church, at 8003 N.C, 211 east Lumberton, meets for Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., and worship service at 11 a.m. Morning Bible Study is at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays as well as evening service is 7:30 p.m. Rev. Carl Pevia is the church pastor. For more information call 910-733-2592, 910- 774-0707.

St. Marks Lutheran Church, 202 West 24th St., Lumberton; 910-739-2329, stmarkslnc.org. Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays, Worship Service is at 10:30 p.m. Sundays.Fellowhip begins at 11:30 a.m.

The Church Events column is a free service provided by The Robesonian. If you have an event you’d like to list here, send email to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@www.robesonian.com.