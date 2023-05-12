After a week out last week, we come back to the series that we were in, looking at the all important doctrine of scripture and how that plays out in the world and in our faith.

The first week we established that there are two kinds of revelation, general and special. General revelation are the things that we learn about God in encountering His creation, and while this general revelation leaves “people without excuse” (Romans 1:20), it does not speak to us directly and specifically.

That is special revelation and is found first and foremost in the revelation of God in the person of Jesus, who was, after all, the Word made flesh (John 1:14), but also in the written Word of God that is found in scripture.

The second week, we looked at the inspiration of scripture, establishing that scripture has authority as it is inspired, or “breathed” (2 Timothy 3:16-17), by God.

This inspiration does not override the human authorship, rather there is a harmony between the Divine Author and the human authors of scripture. Today we move into a doctrine that is a direct follow up to the doctrine of inspiration, one that we call the doctrine of inerrancy. Now this word, inerrancy, is a word that can be controversial and one with which people can be very uncomfortable.

In fact, I myself had a hard time for years accepting the term inerrancy, even if for all intents and purposes I affirmed the meat of the doctrine. After all, inerrancy is a loaded word one that, as J.I. Packer once said, can sound “negative” or implies that “one sees believing the Bible…as mattering more than faith in Christ the Savior” (quoted from Packer’s preface to James Boice’s pamphlet Does Inerrancy Matter).

But, if scripture is God’s Word, as we established previously, then some version of this doctrine of inerrancy must follow.

At the beginning of Balaam’s second oracle in Numbers 23, Ballam prophesied “God is not a man, that he might lie, or a son of man, that he might change his mine. Does he speak and not act, or promise and not fulfill?” (Numbers 23:19). This verse speaks to God’s character.

We know that God is truth and that He is trustworthy. If He were not, he would not be God. As such, His word is a reflection of His character and is to is truthful, reliable, and trustworthy.

We know that people’s words are a reflection of their character, or even that their character is revealed in their words.

If some whom you know to be a liar and a thief comes to you with a story about how their house burned down, their truck was stolen, and now their wife has left with the dog, you would think that either you were in a country song or, more likely, that this person of poor character was lying to you in an effort to separate you from your hard earned money.

You don’t trust his words because you know his character and know that it is poor and deceitful,

Likewise, if you do not know someone and then spin a similar tale of woe and you seek to help them, only to find out that it was all a deceit from the beginning, you now know something about this person’s character. These sorts of things are why many of us were raised with the idea of that the only thing we truly have is our own good word and character.

If our word is a reflection of and window to our character, how much more will this be the case with the Word of God as a reflection of and window into His character.

Thus, if scripture is of God, and we’ve established that it is, then it definitionally must be true, and true not only in part but true in its entirety. Otherwise is would God to be a liar.

We see this in scripture.

In Proverbs 30:5 we see that every word God speaks proves true. 2 Samuel 7:28 tells us that God’s words are true and that He does not fail to keep his promises. Jesus, Paul, and Peter all, at various points in the New Testament teach that scripture is true and trustworthy as it is from God and thus a reflection of His character.

Next week we’ll take a look at why this doctrine in so important and worthy of our attention.

Points to Consider

1. If scripture is a reflection of God’s character, why does that mean that it must be true and trustworthy?

2. Has there ever been a time when you gave your word, only to not follow through? What did that tell others about your character?

3. Does the word “inerrant” make you uncomfortable? Why or why not?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, sons and various pets. He is the pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected].