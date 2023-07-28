We are in the midst of a short series in which we are examining the mission briefing that Jesus gave to the church that we often call the “Great Commission.”

In case you are unfamiliar with the great commission it is found in Matthew Chapter 28, Verse 19 and the first part of Verse 20: “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe everything I have commanded you.”

Like any good mission briefing, this one including an objective, in this case “make disciples,” and the means by which the objective was to be accomplished. In the case of the Great Commission these means are going, baptizing, and teaching. Last week we examined going. This week we will be examining baptizing.

Baptism is an important part of the journey of a disciple. Last week I referenced the story of Phillip going out to the Gaza road and meeting the Ethiopian court official. This is the first record we have of a conversion of someone who was not Jewish to becoming a follower of Jesus. If you have never read this story, or simply do not remember it well, go and read the whole thing in Acts 8:26-40.

After Philip has climbed up into the chariot with the official and “Philip proceeded to tell him the good news about Jesus, beginning with that scripture” (Acts 8:35) the Ethiopian official wants to make a commitment to Jesus. Thus we read in the next verse, “As they were traveling down the road, they came to some water. The eunuch said, “Look, there’s water. What would keep me from being baptized?”

From this we can discern that somehow, in Philip’s explication of the good news of Jesus, Philip has explained to the official that baptism is a central part of being a follower of Jesus. Of course, this is not the first baptism that occurs in the New Testament. Jesus himself is baptized by his cousin John in the Jordan.

All four gospels record that this happened. It can be confusing for us, as Luke tells us that John was offering a “baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins” (Luke 3:3).

Of course, Jesus had no sin, so there was nothing for him to repent of and no sin to be forgiven. This is why John, at first, refuses to baptize Jesus. John knew that Jesus did not need anything that John could offer, but he (John) needed what Jesus was going to offer (Matt. 3:14).

This is part of Jesus’ identification with us as sinners. He, who knew no sin, came to identify, seek and save those who are sinners. When Jesus goes down into the water at the River Jordan, he is showing that he is going to stand in the sinner’s place, not in baptism, but in identification with their sin.

He is, for the first but not last or ultimate time, identifying with sinners in their relation to God as sinners. Also, his baptism (literally “plunging”) into the River Jordan is a picture of his death and burial, and his coming up from the water a picture of his resurrection.

In this, we see that not only in his baptism has Christ identified with us, but that in our baptism, we identify with him. Now, I do not mean to upset some of my brothers and sisters that practice baptism different than I do, but as mentioned above, the literal translation of the Greek word “baptism” is “plunging” or “immersion.”

This is important because it is in the symbolism of being plunged into the water that we see our identification with Christ. We are plunged into death and the grave under there water, identifying not only with Christ’s death on the cross and burial in an empty tomb, but also signifying our death to sin.

Then we are raised out of the water, out of the grave, identifying with Christ being raised to new life in the resurrection and our second birth in Christ. In this, we see that in Jesus’ command to be baptized and to baptize others, we are to engaged in this outward and visible sign of identification fully with Christ and his work for us on the cross, in the empty tomb, and through his resurrection.

One final point that I would like to make. Jesus is clear in Matthew 28 that we are to baptize in the triune name of God, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. This is one more way of showing us that our baptism and Jesus’ are linked, as all three persons of the trinity were present at Christ’s baptism.

The son is obviously present. The Father speaks “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well-pleased.”

Finally, the Holy Spirit descends “like a dove” (Matt 3:16-17).

Any baptism that is not done in the triune name of God is not only in violation of Jesus’ commands in Matthew 28, but it is, in fact, not a Christian baptism as it does not serve to link to the identification with Christ in his own baptism. Next week, we will look at the final means that Christ gives us to make disciples, teaching them to obey.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, sons, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected].