I do not know about you, but I am fascinated with people that are super talented in one or more areas of their life.

I am particularly fascinated with musicians, especially multi-instrumentalists. I have often said that if I ever found myself in possession of a magic lamp with a genie inside, I might wish to have the ability to play any musical instrument.

A few months ago, one of my favorite musicians, Harry Connick Jr. put out a new gospel album. He recorded the entire album alone, in his home studio in the midst of the pandemic, playing all of the instruments himself. Yet, when you listen to it, there is no way of telling that it wasn’t him in a full studio supported by a whole band.

While there is a whole lot of natural, God given ability in Mr. Connick, a great deal of his talent comes from working hard, from practice.

After Kobe Bryant’s death there were so many stories that came out about his work ethic while he was in the league. He was known as the guy that would work harder than anyone else. Sure, Kobe had amazing natural talent, but he also had a habit of work and practice, and like with Harry Connick, this is what set him apart from so many.

In his book Outliers: The Story of Success, Malcolm Gladwell popularized the idea that it takes 10,000 hours of practice in order to become an expert at something. He wrote, “Practice isn’t the thing you do once you’re good. It’s the thing you do that makes you good.” In the end, practice is really the habit that leads us to competence and skill in the various areas of our life.

If we know that good habits lead us to competence in music, sports, or any other area, it should not surprise us that habits also lead to growth in our spiritual walk with God either. These habits can be called any number of things, practice or disciplines for example, but really, they are habits that lead us to daily reconnect with God.

In Colossians chapter three, we see Paul writing to encourage the members of the church to “put on” good habits similarly to how they might “put on” a shirt in the morning. We are also to “take off” certain bad habits as if they are dirty rags that we should seek to discard.

Paul is getting at a simple truth here: the things that we do on a daily basis will shape us, form us, and be not only how we are seen in the world, but will be what we are in the world. Therefore, if we allow ourselves to stay clothed in “sexual immorality, impurity, lust, evil desire, and greed, which is idolatry… anger, wrath, malice, slander, and filthy language from your mouth.” (Col 3:5 & 8) then we will become these things. These will be the habits that mark our lives and our character. Paul says that these things should be “put to death” (3:5) in our lives. Why? Because we are “being renewed in knowledge according to the image of your Creator (3:10).

If we are to take these things off, what are we to put on? What are the good habits that will lead us away form death and into life? “Therefore, as God’s chosen ones, holy and dearly loved, put on compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience, 13 bearing with one another and forgiving one another if anyone has a grievance against another. Just as the Lord has forgiven you, so you are also to forgive” (Col 3:12-13).

The primary reason we are to out these things are is not so that we can earn approval from God. Rather, they are to be our response to the grace that has ben shown us in the life, death, and resurrection of Christ.

We are creatures of habit. In fact, our habits tell us more about ourselves than what we tell people we believe. Philosopher James Smith explains, “Our wants and longings and desires are at the core of our identity, the wellspring from which our actions and behavior flow.” Our daily habits must be shaped by spiritual disciplines that recalibrate our hearts to the things that God desires. Prayer, meditation, reading Scripture, praise, and other disciplines shape our habits and train our lives for godliness.

Points to Ponder

What daily routines do you have? Are they intentional or unintentional?

What are daily habits that you view as creating success?

What daily routines do you have that help develop your walk with God?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, sons, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]