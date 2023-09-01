Over the last several weeks, we have been looking at various daily habits that in cultivating will help us to grow in holiness and Christ-likeness. We have shown that building these daily habits is an essential part of our journey in following Jesus. Habits, help us continue to grow and shape the people that we are.

The Christian life is not one that is intended to be solitary. Indeed, we are told early on in scripture that “it is not good for man to be alone” (Genesis 2:18), and when Christ establishes His church, He ensures that we are not alone. In fact, Paul speaks of us as being part of a body (1 Corinthians 12:27). Yes, we are individual members of that body, but we are part of a whole without which we really can not do all of what that to which we have been called.

Scripture also talks of running a race (1 Corinthians 9:24; Hebrews 12:1), but it is not a solitary race. It is one during which we encourage others as we run. Foot races, especially at the highest levels of competition can be, well, really competitive. One does not make the Olympics by being a casual, weekend runner. One makes the Olympics by having a fire in the belly to excel and win. Even at the Olympics, however, there are often examples of athletes encouraging and cheering one another on. In the 2016 Olympics New Zealand and American runners collided and fell on the track. As one lay in pain, the other stopped and helped care for her fellow runner. This, indeed, was lifted up as a prime example of the “Olympic Spirit.” It is no different for us. As we run the race of the Christian life, our fellow runners are not our competition to be vanquished, rather they are folks that we need to cheer on to finish the race, and we should hope that they would cheer us on as well.

We need to develop a daily habit of service to others, cheering them on, in way large and small. For the church in Thessalonica, questions of Christ’s return, life after death, and persecution caused many to struggle in life and faith. There was uncertainty. There was fear. It would have been so easy for the church and believers there to become self-focused, to turn inward in an attempt to, first, answer all the questions and second, to survive and stay safe in a hostile environment. In the midst of all of the the Apostle Paul reminds them, and believers in all time and places, to encourage and serve one another: “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up as you are already doing” (1 Thessalonians 5:11).

It might seem silly to us, that with all that Paul might have to talk to the the church about in the midst of persecution and the first generation hammering out what orthodox faith and practice was to be, that he would tell them to “encourage…and build each other up.” After all, of what practical impact was this advice?

The truth is, however, that Paul was pointing them to a habit that would serve to lead them into greater Christ-likeness. We live in a world that is tough and all too often, and increasingly, unfriendly. Many, or even most of us, have, thorough personal experience, come to understand the cost of living in they world, this life. It is so easy to be hurt by the world. No one, as the old axiom states, makes it through life unscathed. Add to that the fear that many of us experience when we contemplate the return of Christ, and we

can find ourselves torn apart emotionally and spiritually. This can lead to loss of faith and even depression. But, dear brothers and sisters, remember that we are not meant to live this life alone. All of us are called to a community of mutual support, to a new family in which we have new siblings, new bounds of love and fealty.

Elsewhere in 1 Thessalonians Paul instructs us to “comfort one another” (4:18) in addition to the call to encourage and build one another up. We are to care, one for another, not smiling leaving it up to the experts, the therapists and counselors, or even the elders and pastors. Rather, to serve and encourage one another is to be a central element of the Christian life. This is not to denigrate these professionals, and there is certainly a time and place for them (I myself am not shy about stating that I regularly see a Christian counselor), but supporting, caring, encouraging and comforting are ministries which belong to all members of the Body of Christ. As we cultivate it as a daily habit, we will find ourselves growing more and more like Christ each day.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, sons, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]