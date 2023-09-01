BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Labour (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From Acts 20:35, “That so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words, it is more _____ to give than to receive.” Righteous, Understanding, Blessed, Bountiful

3. Ecclesiastes 3:13 states, “And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labour, it is the _____ of God.” Will, Gift, Guidance, Law

4. From Proverbs 14:23, “In all labour there is profit, but the _____ of the lips tendeth only to penury.” Whispering, Closing, Talk, Howling

5. In Ephesians 4:28, “Let him that stole steal no more, but rather let him labour, working with his _____.” Brothers, Soul, Might, Hands

6. From Exodus 20:9, how many days shalt thou labour and do all thy work? Two, Four, Six, Seven

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Blessed, 3) Gift, 4) Talk, 5) Hands, 6) Six

