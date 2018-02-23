Nurse practitioner joins Southeastern Spine staff

LUMBERTON — A nurse practitioner has come to Lumberton to help service people’s healthcare needs.

Summer Bryant-Cook has joined Southeastern Spine and Pain, an affiliate of Southeastern Health.

Bryant-Cook is a resident of Dillon, S.C., who received an associate’s degree in Nursing from Florence-Darlington Technical College in Florence, S.C., in 2004. She completed a bachelor’s degree in Nursing at Francis Marion University in Florence in 2012 and a master’s degree in Nursing at Walden University in Baltimore in 2015.

She is certified as a geriatric nurse practitioner. She most recently worked with Palmetto Family Medicine in Cheraw, S.C. Bryant-Cook also worked in various roles with McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence for 11 years.

Bryant-Cook joins Drs. Thomas Florian and Kailash Chandwani at the clinic located within Southeastern Health Park at 4901 Dawn Drive, Suite 3300 in Lumberton. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 910-671-9298.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bryant-Cook_1.jpg