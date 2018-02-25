PA Chavis joins local clinic’s staff

LUMBERTON — A certified physician’s assistant has joined the staff at Lumberton Children’s Clinic.

Danielle Chavis will be accepting new patients starting Thursday.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke graduate began her career as a Biology teacher at Scotland High School. In 2012, she completed a post-baccalaureate program at Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and graduated from Methodist University’s Physician Assistant program in 2017.

The native of Laurinburg enjoys travelling and spending time with her husband, nieces and nephews. She also is a Sunday School teacher at Elrod Baptist Church.

“We are extremely pleased to have Danielle join our team of providers at Lumberton Children’s Clinic. Her enthusiasm for pediatrics is a great fit for our growing community,” said Dr. Ricardo Pojol, Lumberton Children’s Clinic medical director.

Lumberton Children’s Clinic is part of Children’s Heath of Carolina, PA. For more information, visit www.ChildrensHealthOfCarolina.com.

