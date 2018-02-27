Southeastern Health welcomes new VP

Patrick Ebri Patrick Ebri

LUMBERTON — A new vice president has joined Southeastern Health.

Dr. Patrick Ebri has been named vice president of Talent and Culture, and chief engagement officer, said Joann Anderson, Southeastern Health’s president and CEO. Ebri brings more than 20 years of healthcare executive experience to Southeastern Health and in-depth knowledge of hospital operations and human resources functions, and has vast experience related to creating strategies and processes that enhance employee and customer satisfaction, as well as service delivery, Anderson said in making the announcement.

Ebri’s responsibility areas include human resources, guest services, telecommunications, The Gift Shop at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, pastoral care services, and the department of learning and professional development.

“I am proud to have Dr. Ebri join our team,” Anderson said. “He brings great experience, enthusiasm and focus. As vice president of Talent and Culture, he will bring a greater focus on our greater asset — our people. I am looking forward to working with him to lead our engagement efforts on all levels.”

Ebri received a bachelor’s degree in Radiology from the University of Calabar in Nigeria in 1985. He received a master’s degree in Health Administration from University of North Florida in Jacksonville in 1996, and a doctorate degree in Business Administration from California Southern University in Santa Ana in 2004, http://www.calsouthern.edu/business-administration-degree.

Ebri worked at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, Ga., for 22 years. For 10 years, he worked there as vice president of human resources.

His goals include ensuring that “morale is high both organizationally and within my areas of direct responsibilities,” Ebri said.

“This is fueled by a high level of engagement coming from a family environment and the sense of ownership that dwells in the hearts of the team members,” he said.

Ebri and his wife, Sheila, live in Lumberton and have a daughter, Bernadette, and a son, Richard.

