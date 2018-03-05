Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself when exercising

Challenge your body before your body challenges you.

This past week was the first workout in the Reebok CrossFit Games Open competition. It is a worldwide online fitness contest that is open to anyone who wants to participate.

Every Thursday evening for the next five weeks a new workout will be released. CrossFitters have until the following Monday to complete the workout in front of a judge and submit their score. Then they are ranked according to age group, region of the country and what version of the workout performed either scaled (meaning scaled down and slightly easier) or RX, which is the prescribed level.

At the end of the online portion, a select few will be chosen to move on to regional competition with the goal of participating on the big stage at the 2018 CrossFit Games. For the majority of us local CrossFitters, the online competition is as far as we are going to go so our goal is just to do better than we did the year before.

As I am a relative novice, starting just my third year of CrossFitting, I have been doing the scaled version of the Open. I had intended on the same this year and even did the scaled down version of 18.1 (first workout) last Friday. I killed the workout and got in a ton of repetitions in the 20 minutes allotted but did not feel that great about it.

As the weekend progressed, I made the decision that on Monday I was going to have a “do-over.” While I was comfortable with two of the three movements I needed to perform, there was one I had never done in a workout before; Toes to Bar or TTB for short. TTB involves hanging from a bar, swinging and touching both feet to the bar above your head. They require shoulder and core strength, both of which I have, but I was still intimidated

I am proud to say that I did, in fact, knock out the RX 55 and older version of 18.1 and have the blistered palms to prove it. By pushing myself out of my comfort zone, I did something I never thought I could and I am stoked! Let’s look at ways to push above and beyond your usual routine.

— Feed your muscles like your brain: Doing the same thing over and over again will get you the same results. It is the same as studying. If you study the same thing over and over again, you can memorize it but it makes it hard to learn anything else. Give your body new information to process by changing up your routine and keeping things fresh.

— Mix up the media: While it is great to work out to music or TV or a movie, don’t watch or listen to the same thing every workout or use audiovisual all the time. For example, music can influence greatly how fast we walk or run. If your music is too slow or the same mix every time, your pace won’t change and you won’t get as good results. Mix your music to vary the tempo to get you moving at different speeds.

— Create challenging routines: Push your body by adding more weight, more repetitions or more length to your workout routine. Changes occur when your body is pushed and has to adapt. By mixing up resistance, intensity and duration you can make even bigger gains.

— Have no fear: If there is an exercise or a workout routine you are wanting to try, go for it.Don’t worry that you might look silly or not keep up with someone else, just do it for you. You are the only one you need to impress.

So what are you waiting for? Find out what your weakness is and attack it. Sure you might end up with bandaged hands and a limited ability to type your newspaper column, but what the heck? At least you can say you conquered it.

Kathy Hansen has over 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field and hopes she heals up in time for 18.2 on Friday. She can be reached via e-mail at hansen02@srmc.org.

