Eating Tide pods is a bad idea

If one was told to, you know just for the fun of it, consume ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and long-chain polymers that when ingested cause burns to the lining of the mouth and to the stomach, esophagus and other parts of the gastrointestinal tract, surely one would say, “You have to be kidding me.”

Yet, willingly, teens are joining the Tide Pods Challenge and ingesting the pods. After two weeks into 2018, 37 cases of pod ingestion by teenagers had been reported to the poison control center.

Actually the first reference to this phenomenon was in 2012, but it did not go really big until the end of 2017. Videos on social media helped fuel the heightened involvement as teens would eat the pods and dare others to try also — thus was born the Tide Pod Challenge. The response by Facebook and YouTube was to remove these postings. The industry (Procter and Gamble) added a bitter taste to its product and changed its packaging and warning labels.

You may have noticed that at some stores these containers have security devices attached to them, which I assume reduces thefts and prevents someone from opening the container and removing some. Some have suggested that the pods look too much like candy, but that to me is a stretch.

There is certainly nothing positive about this event, rather it is dangerous. Teens are often all about risk-taking, but you would be hard pressed to find much delight in chomping down on a pod and then consuming it. At best it would cause vomiting and stomach pains and at worst it could lead to deaths — 10 people had died by the end of 2017.

If you happen to be the responsible one and this event occurs, have the “swallower” drink a glass of milk or water and call the poison control center per the Tide website. But if you want a healthier alternative, there is a Tide Pod donut manufacturer at Carolina Beach — healthier, that is, if you promise not to overdo it.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Bill-Smith_1.jpg

Bill Smith Contributing columnist

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.