Lawson, George win top Southeastern Health honors

LUMBERTON — Two Southeastern Health employees were surprised with awards during a recent banquet.

Accounting Manager Jeanine Lawson was named the 2017 winner of the John D. Drake Distinguished Service Award, Southeastern Health’s highest employee honor. Director of Clinical Care Cynthia George was named the 2017 winner of the W. Reid Caldwell Jr. Distinguished Leadership Award.

The awards were presented Tuesday during Southeastern Health’s annual service awards banquet, which took place in Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s cafeteria.

“Jeanine has been described by her co-workers as knowledgeable in every aspect of her job and the true definition of a leader,” Southeastern Health President/CEO Joann Anderson said. “She is recognized as a reliable asset by organizational leadership and is sought after for her professional thoughts and opinions.”

Lawson, who also was recognized for 30 years of service, is the 31st person to be named winner of the Drake Award, which was established by the Southeastern Health board of trustees in 1988 to recognize exceptional service by employees. The Drake award was named in honor of the late John D. Drake, who retired as head cook in 1984 after 38 years of service.

To qualify for the Drake award, a Southeastern Health employee must demonstrate high standards for personal performance on the job, loyalty and dedication to the organization, an excellent attendance record, respect by fellow workers, leadership skills, and a caring attitude.

To qualify for the Caldwell award, a Southeastern Health leader must serve at the director level or higher with five or more years of service and must exemplify the fulfillment of the mission, vision, values and standards of behavior of the organization.

“Cynthia is a leader who takes pride in our organization and shares that pride everywhere she goes,” Anderson said. “She is a positive voice in the community and encourages everyone to make Southeastern Health their provider of choice. She works to determine what can be done to remove barriers and promotes ways to improve our organization and the health of our patients and communities. She mentors others to develop them into more effective leaders and her love of this organization is very evident in her daily routine.”

The Caldwell award was established in June 2016 in honor of Southeastern Health Government Affairs Officer Reid Caldwell.

Cynthia George https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Jeanine-Lawson_1-1.jpg Cynthia George Cynthia George https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Cynthia-George_2-1.jpg Cynthia George