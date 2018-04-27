LUMBERTON — Three events promoting health and a healthier lifestyle have been scheduled during the first two weeks of May at Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center.

The center is beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall, located on North Elm Street in Lumberton. For information on the events, call 910-671-9393 unless another number is indicated.

— Diabetes: The diabetes support group will meet on Tuesday.

— Healthy Vision: Ophthalmologist Dr. Scott Mouser will speak about healthy vision at 12:15 p.m. on May 8. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for Southeastern Health employees in attendance.

— Nutrition Bingo: Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo on May 11 at 8:45 a.m. The event is free and HL4L credit will be offered for Southeastern Health employees in attendance.