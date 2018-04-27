Area hospitals get top safety grade

LUMBERTON — Two area hospitals have received an “A” for safety from a patient safety organization.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville were awarded the ranking by The Leapfrog Group. The “A” grade was the result of a biannual survey of more than 2,300 hospitals nationwide by the Washington D.C.-based organization.

The group’s rating system is considered the gold standard for patient safety. It is the first and only hospital rating system to be peer-reviewed by the Journal of Patient Safety.

The Leapfrog survey analyzes 28 measures of publicly available safety data to produce a single A, B, C, D or F score for each facility. The grade represents a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm.