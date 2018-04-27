Plastic surgeon to join The Surgery Center

LUMBERTON — A plastic surgeon will join the medical staff of The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park in Lumberton in May.

Dr. Charles Kays is part of Wilmington Plastic Surgery’s expansion into Lumberton. Kays will treat patients on Thursdays, beginning May 10, at The Specialists at Southeastern Health Park and perform procedures at The Surgery Center, both located at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton. The Specialists at Southeastern Health Park is located at Suite 1200 and The Surgery Center is located at Suite 1100.

Kays completed a doctorate in dental medicine at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C., in 1980. He also completed a medical degree there in 1989. He completed a general surgery residency at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington in 1994, and a residency in plastic surgery at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., in 1996. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

His areas of clinical interest include breast reconstruction, cosmetic breast augmentation and facial rejuvenation surgeries. The procedures he will perform at The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park include breast augmentation, breast lift, tummy tuck, face-lift and eyelid surgery.

