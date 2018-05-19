GenX is meeting topic on May 29

Smith -

A community meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. May 29 at St. Pauls Middle School concerning GenX and other contaminants found in the water. This will be hosted by the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Health and Human Services.

There has been a lot written about the contamination of the Cape Fear River and local wells. This is an excellent opportunity to hear from the experts on this subject. Besides presentations they will listen to concerns that attendees may have. Since GenX is airborne and is a part of our rainfall, it really does affect everyone.

Another internet challenge is surfacing. It kind of reminds me of David Letterman’s “Stupid Pet Tricks,” where each trick is harder to understand then the one before.

As a recap we had Tide soap pods eating and condom snorting; add to the list the “deodorant challenge.” Actually this has been around since 2009 but is really only getting noticed lately. The challenge is to spray deodorant at one spot on someone’s body as long as possible. I guess the thrill is getting a second-degree burn or having to get a skin graft.

At any rate, the propellants that help move the antiperspirants out of the can cause a cooling effect that irritates the skin if it is exposed for any length of time. In essence it is a chemical burn. As my mother would say, “It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.” Somehow I am missing the fun and games aspect to these challenges.

And this year marked the end of an era.

The Lumberton girls soccer team has been in the state playoffs every year since 2003 — until this year. It is easy for me to remember because that was when my daughter was a freshman on the team 15 years ago. Coach Kenny Simmons has had a great run, but everything comes to an end. I remember talking to him over the years about the day that Purnell Swett would actually beat Lumberton’s girls team and it happened twice this year. And it is the Rams who went to the state playoffs.

Hats off to them. They have come so far from their beginnings. Now maybe we can get some middle school soccer to help with the interest level and the physical fitness.

Bill Smith Contributing columnist

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Department of Health.

