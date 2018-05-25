Volunteers needed for medicine giveaway

LUMBERTON — Volunteers are needed for a free medicine giveaway event in June.

Southeastern Health’s Compassion for U Congregational Wellness Network is seeking volunteers to assist its giveaway at Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, located at 200 W. Eighth St. in Lumberton. The initiative, which is co-sponsored by NC Med Assist and Carolina Complete Health Network, will offer opportunities for volunteers over a two-day span with varying shift options.

Volunteer duties include unloading supplies on June 28 and distributing medicine on June 29. Anyone interested in volunteering should log on to www.medassist.org/volunteer and choose the Robeson event.

Volunteers ages 12 to 17 will need a parent or guardian present who may also volunteer. Both will need to register through the website.