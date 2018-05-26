Family Physicians names Rep. Rouzer a Primary Care Champion

WASHINGTON — A representative from North Carolina was one of two members of Congress recognized for their work in helping advance primary care across the nation.

Numerous leaders from North Carolina’s family medicine community were present Tuesday when Reps. David Rouzer, R-NC, and Joe Courtney, D-CT, received the inaugural Congressional Primary Care Champion awards from the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Health is Primary campaign. Jason Cooke, Rouzer’s legislative director, and Maria Costigan, Courtney’s legislative assistant, also were given the award.

“Our state is truly fortunate to have such a progressive and informed healthcare advocate like Rep. David Rouzer who recognizes that strong primary care is the foundation for better health for all North Carolinians,” said Dr. Tamieka M.L. Howel, president of the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians.

The NCAFP represents more than 4,000 family physicians, residents, and medical students across North Carolina.

The awards honor members of Congress and congressional staff for their work as champions for primary care, including:

— Raising awareness of the value of primary care in America.

— Supporting policies and programs that help enhance primary care and the nation’s primary care infrastructure.

— Working toward bipartisan solutions to improve primary care.

Rouzer and Courtney founded the bipartisan Primary Care Caucus in 2015 to educate and advocate on behalf of primary care physicians, providers, and patients. The caucus strives to bring attention to the need for increased investments in primary care and the great value it provides to the health care system.

