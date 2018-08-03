Nurse midwife joins Southeastern Women’s Healthcare

Apollo Apollo

LUMBERTON — A certified nurse midwife has delivered her skills to the local healthcare industry.

Lydia Apollo has joined Southeastern Women’s Healthcare. The North Carolina native received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2003 and a master’s degree in nurse midwifery from East Carolina University in 2009.

She lives in Fayetteville and has previously been affiliated with Lumberton OB/GYN & Associates. She has eight years of experience as a nurse midwife and more than 14 years of experience in women’s health nursing.

Southeastern Women’s Healthcare is located at 4300 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

