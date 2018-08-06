Health events

LUMBERTON — Events promoting a healthier lifestyle have been scheduled at Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center.

The center is beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall, located on North Elm Street in Lumberton. For information on the events, call 910-671-9393 unless another number is indicated.

— Nutrition Bingo: Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host nutrition bingo on Friday and Aug. 17, 24 and 31 at 8:45 a.m. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance.

— Joint Pain: Dr. Brian Dial, of Dial Chiropractic Accident & Injury Center, will speak at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance.

— Smoothies: Ashley McRae, Adult EFNEP Program assistant with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center, will speak to patrons and prepare smoothie samples at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance.

— Gastroparesis: Dr. Kwadwo Agyei-Gyamfi, from Acme Medical Specialties in Lumberton, will speak at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance.

— Cervical Cancer: Certified Physician Assistant Catherine Gaines, of Gibson Cancer Center, will present a program about nutrition and cancer prevention on Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. A stroll around the mall will be followed by a healthy lunch.

— Double Bunco: Southeastern Health’s PrivilegesPlus group will play Double Bunco on Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. This event is for members of the PrivilgesPlus group only.

— Polypharmacy: Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Oliver of Southeastern Medical Clinic Red Springs will present on polypharmacy at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance.

— Weight Loss: The Weight Loss Support Group will meet Aug. 21 at 5:15 p.m. For information, call 910-735-8562.

— Prostate Cancer: Dr. Mike Popovic of the Southeastern/Lumberton Urology Clinic will speak about prostate cancer at 11 a.m. on Aug. 22. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance.

— HPV Vaccinations: The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Cancer Conversations Webinar will stream at noon on Aug. 24. The event is free. To register to attend, call 910-671-9393.

— Breastfeeding: Janna Blue, ICO4MCH Program coordinator for the Robeson County Health Department, will speak about breastfeeding at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance.