Adult Bereavement Support Group to meet

LUMBERTON — An Adult Bereavement Support Group for people experiencing grief because of the loss of a loved one through death will meet in September.

Southeastern Hospice will be the host of the group that will meet for four consecutive Thursdays from Sept. 6 through Sept. 27. The support group is open to the public and will meet in the conference room at Southeastern Hospice House, located at 1100 Pine Run Drive in Lumberton. Each meeting will last about 90 minutes.

Contact the Rev. Bonnie Reedy at 910-735-8887 or call Southeastern Hospice at 910-671-5655 for more information.