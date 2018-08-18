Fairmont High grad ends tenure as consortium president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fairmont High School alumnus Patrick “Alan” Lennon recently completed his term as president of the Cancer Genomics Consortium during a meeting in Nashville.

More than 270 cancer geneticists from seven countries attended the annual meeting, which was held Aug. 5-8.

Although Lennon’s presidential term ended at the meeting, he will serve two more years on the board of directors. Lennon lives just south of Nashville and works at PathGroup, one of the largest pathologist-owned practices in the United States.

Lennon is the son of Wayland B. “Butch” and Patricia P. Lennon, of Fairmont. After graduating from Fairmont High School in 1981, he pursued higher education at North Carolina State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree; East Carolina University, master’s degree; University of Northern Colorado, doctorate; and Baylor College of Medicine, American Board of Medical Genetics-Postdoctoral Fellowship in clinical cytogenetics.

The Cancer Genomics Consortium is a nonprofit formed in 2009 by a group of clinical cytogeneticists, molecular geneticists, and molecular pathologists who are interested in applying whole genome and other genetic technologies to cancer diagnosis and cancer research.

Lennon Lennon