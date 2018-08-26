Nurse midwife joins SeHealth staff

Smith Smith

LUMBERTON — A certified nurse midwife has joined the medical staff of Southeastern Health.

Mandesa Smith will provide obstetric and gynecologic care at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Smith is a native of England who received a bachelor’s degrees in Biological Sciences and Plant Biology from N.C. State University in 2010. She completed a master’s degree in Nursing in 2011 and a master’s degree in Nurse Midwifery in 2015, both from East Carolina University. She also received a doctor of Nursing practice degree from ECU in 2017.

She is married to Dr. Derek Adrian, a veterinarian who who is pursuing a Ph.D. from N.C. State University. They live in Holly Springs.

Smith https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Midwife-Smith_ne20188221504165.jpg Smith