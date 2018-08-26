Nurse midwife joins SeHealth staff

Smith
LUMBERTON — A certified nurse midwife has joined the medical staff of Southeastern Health.
Mandesa Smith will provide obstetric and gynecologic care at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Smith is a native of England who received a bachelor’s degrees in Biological Sciences and Plant Biology from N.C. State University in 2010. She completed a master’s degree in Nursing in 2011 and a master’s degree in Nurse Midwifery in 2015, both from East Carolina University. She also received a doctor of Nursing practice degree from ECU in 2017.
She is married to Dr. Derek Adrian, a veterinarian who who is pursuing a Ph.D. from N.C. State University. They live in Holly Springs.
Smith