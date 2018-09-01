CRHSpicksa newleader

Young Young

WHITEVILLE — Columbus Regional Healthcare System has a new president and CEO.

Andy Martin, chairman of the the system’s board of trustees, announced last week that John E. Young has been selected leader of the healthcare system based in Whiteville. Young was the interim CEO.

“John has served with excellence since March in an interim role and now we welcome him to our organization and community as the permanent chief executive officer,” Martin said. “He is an insightful and competent leader, with over 30 years of healthcare experience.

Young began as president and CEO on Saturday.

Young previously served for nine years as group senior vice president for the Western and Eastern Division of Atrium Health (formerly Carolinas HealthCare System), and president and CEO of Cleveland Regional Medical Center in Kings Mountain for 13 years.

Young received a master of business administration degree from Duke University and a bachelor of science degree from Kent State University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Young https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Young_ne2018829161711782.jpg Young