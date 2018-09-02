Health events planned at CHEC

LUMBERTON — Events promoting a healthier lifestyle have been scheduled at Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center.

The center is beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall, located on North Elm Street in Lumberton. For information on the events, call 910-671-9393 unless another number is indicated.

— Diabetes: The Diabetes Support Group will meet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

— Nutrition Bingo: Community Nutritionist Cameron Karrenbauer will host Nutrition Bingo on Friday at 8:45 a.m. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance.

— Ovarian Cancer: Stop by between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and Sept. 14 for free printed information about ovarian cancer.

— Voices in Recovery: A recovery celebration to include personal stories and light refreshments will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13. For more information, call Tanya Underwood at 910-272-1177.

— Recovery: Stop between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 for free printed information about recovery from substance use and abuse, and mental health.

— Double Bunco: Southeastern Health’s PrivilegesPlus group will play Double Bunco on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. This event is for members of the PrivilgesPlus group only.

— Sepsis: Registered Nurse Bud Perry, of Southeastern Health, will speak about sepsis at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered for SeHealth employees in attendance.

— Prostate Cancer: Catherine Gaines, PA-C, will present a program about prostate cancer on Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. A stroll around the mall will be followed by a healthy lunch for those in attendance.

— Cancer Conversations: The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Cancer Conversations webinar will stream at noon on Sept. 28. The event is free and wellness credit will be offered to employees of Southeastern Health in attendance. Register by calling 910-671-9393.